What if the ‘Zodiac Killer’ Never Actually Existed?

A string of murders in the later 1960s captivated the world’s attention after a mysterious killer said in a series of cryptic letters to newspapers that he had committed the crimes.

But the "Zodiac Killer' was never found, and the murders are widely considered among the most notorious unsolved cases in American history.

His story and claimed murders have since been featured on documentaries, TV series and even films.

The four attacks claimed by the "Zodiac," which resulted in five deaths, occurred in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1968 and 1969. The San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Examiner, along with regional newspapers, received letters from the Zodiac.

Chronicle reporter Paul Avery (played by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2007 film, “Zodiac”) became part of the mystery when the Zodiac started sending letters and cryptograms directly to him.

But now author and St. Louis English educator Thomas Henry Horan is questioning in a new two-part docuseries if the Zodiac Killer was actually responsible for the crimes he claimed.

In Peacock’s program “Myth of the Zodiac Killer,” airing now, Horan presents his theory, which was initially published in 2020 in his book “Myth of the Zodiac Killer: A Literary Investigation."

Soon after Horan first delved into the murders, he began to have doubts that the murders were connected, he explains on the docuseries, recounts the Independent.

He spent "hundreds of hours" reviewing evidence and letters from the Zodiac.

"The more I studied these letters and compared them to the actual facts in each case, I made a very surprising discovery. It wasn't just that the story that we're all familiar with about the Zodiac Killer was wrong, it's [that] the truth about the Zodiac Killer case is more bizarre and more interesting than anybody ever suspected,” Horan says in the docuseries.

There "was no serial killer," Horan argues in the "Myth of the Zodiac Killer."

"There was no single killer involved in these murders. And the person writing the letters didn't commit any of the murders. The Zodiac Killer is a fictional character. He’s a literary invention," Horan insists.

Just weeks after the second attack, letters were sent to newsrooms in which the mysterious figure claimed responsibility. He included details of the crimes, a cipher containing his identity and the infamous “cross-circle logo” that marked the letters.

When officials asked the killer for more information, his well-known sign-on phrase was born: “Dear Editor, This is the Zodiac speaking.”

The authenticity of the Zodiac Killer’s letters has been widely debated. After the letters began, Horan said police expressed sharp skepticism about the the claims.

“I think the fear was that the public would believe these letters, and I think that’s what happened," he says in the series.

"The more time that goes on, they believe more and more in the Zodiac, and it really does start to skew their investigations towards certain suspects, away from certain suspects,” Horan adds.

To support his theory that there was no "single killer," Horan points to different methods of killing — shootings and stabbings — the differences in the circumstances behind each case, and various eyewitness accounts of the suspected killer.

One murder attributed to the Zodiac Killer may have actually been committed by a drug dealer, another by a robber and still another by an ex-husband, Horan argues.

"Myth" director Nick Nock brings in eyewitnesses, police investigators and a forensic psychologist to offer their opinions as well to help viewers sort through the information and Horan's theory.

“If the letter writer isn’t the killer, then we need to rethink everything we know about this case," Horan warns in the docuseries.

By the time the "series is over, you’ll probably be where you started, not knowing what happened," notes Chronicle TV and movie reviewer Mick LaSalle.

Not everything Horan argues is convincing, writes LaSalle.

"But you may also suspect that Horan is on to something," he adds.