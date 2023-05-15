What Happened to TLC: From Schoolhouse Staple to ‘MILF Manor’

A soft island breeze, the smell of sunscreen and fruity drinks, the warm touch of the sun, and a blindfolded young man giving his own mother a sensual massage one beach chair over. This scene, while it sounds like something out of a painfully on-the-nose 30 Rock skit, played out to millions of viewers on MILF Manor, TLC's latest venture into the salacious, joining the ranks of 1000-lb Sisters, Hoarding: Buried Alive, and Seeking Brother Husbands.

The network's current voyeuristic lineup is a far cry from the days of Great Books, Trading Spaces, and Ready Set Learn, the family-friendly programming that made TLC, then known as The Learning Channel, a daytime staple. TLC declined to provide comment for this article, but based on viewership numbers alone, the change in course is more than paying off for the network.

MILF Manor's nine-episode first season amassed over 10 million viewers and 45 million social video views across TLC platforms, according to a news release from parent company Discovery, Inc. This would position the show as a competitor in the big leagues, rivaling household staples like NCIS, 60 Minutes, and Monday Night Football in the race for increasingly limited consumer attention. While mature women playing sexy games with the much younger sons of other contestants does not make for particularly family-friendly television, the premise is guaranteed to generate buzz.

"I'm not really sure what all the fuss is about," said Daniela Neumann, managing director of MILF Manor production company Spun Gold TV. "It's great television and has got people talking about some of the issues around dating and age stereotypes, which is what we set out to do."

Neumann said the show aims to challenge a sexist double standard in society that balks at older women dating younger men, while older men have been dating younger women without anyone "batting an eye" for ages.

"It's about time there was a dating show for older women who like younger men and vice versa," she told The Messenger.

Young men give their mothers massages in Episode 6 of "MILF Manor." (TLC)

She said it was love at first sight for TLC, who immediately "got" the pitch. The viewers quickly followed suit. Neumann pointed to widespread press coverage worldwide, and said social media has "gone crazy" for the series. Indeed, the term MILF Manor was searched over 221,000 times globally in the last month alone, according to analytics website Semrush, and the TikTok hashtag has accumulated 66.5 million views. TLC's official pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter have a combined 17.6 million followers, many of whom log on weekly to share MILF Manor episode reactions, memes, and gossip. But not all of the social media buzz is positive.

MILF mayhem

MILF Manor was met with scathing criticism on YouTube, as the most-viewed videos about the program call it "the weirdest dating show ever," and "cringe." Popular YouTuber Cody Ko has posted six videos on the "truly insane" series to his nearly 6 million subscribers, criticizing it to the tune of up to 3.2 million views per upload. His opinion that the show went "too far," is shared by other commentary YouTubers like CinnamonToastKen (4.6 million subscribers) and penguinz0 (13 million subscribers), one of whom called it "the worst show he's ever seen."

Searching reviews for the show turns up a mixed bag. While the New Yorker called MILF Manor a "new low for reality television," The Daily Beast deemed it "a thoroughly entertaining piece of reality television for folks who like to cringe." Critics at Rotten Tomatoes gave the show a paltry 14% rating, while audiences were a little more forgiving, with 33% saying they enjoyed the show.

"It is like a bad crash: It's terrible but you can't look away," wrote one Google reviewer, while an IMDb user called it "disgusting, sexist and and hypocritical," going on to say "the whole incest gimmick is all over every episode." More than one social media review accused TLC and the producers of reaching a "new low," lamenting the state of modern television and a channel that once centered on education and family entertainment.

So, the question stands: What exactly did happen to TLC?

"Trading Spaces," hosted by Paige Davis, debuted on TLC in 2000 and aired for eight years. (Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images)

Educational origins

Now a mainstay in unscripted television known for showcasing some of the weirdest and wackiest, The Learning Channel started as a channel for, well, learning. Birthed from a partnership between NASA, The Appalachian Regional Commission, and The Department of Health, Education, and Welfare in 1972, the Appalachian Educational Satellite Project was intended to broadcast informative content for free to public schools and universities in the Appalachian region. After the Appalachian Community Service Network acquired the network in 1980, the name was changed to The Learning Channel and opened up distribution to cable providers for at-home viewing.

Discovery, Inc., then known as Discovery Channel Inc., acquired the network in 1991 for roughly $30 million, but kept on with the educational theme through the mid-1990s, airing documentaries about books, dinosaurs, and space for an intended audience of younger students. Starting in the late '90s, however, The Learning Channel found a much larger market in the daytime television audience, picking up shows like A Baby Story, Forensic Files, and Trauma: Life in the E.R. In 1998, The Learning Channel shortened its name to TLC and began offloading its educational content to other Discovery channels, making room for a new era of unscripted television.

TLC took the shift a step further in the mid-2000s, booting most of its home improvement content in favor of wildly popular shows like Say Yes to the Dress, Jon and Kate Plus 8, Little People Big World, Toddlers & Tiaras, and 17 Kids and Counting. And the network has continued to greenlight similar programs for more than two decades, resulting in highly rated shows like 90 Day Fiancé, My 600-lb Life, and Love at First Sight.

Criticism and controversy

TLC calls itself a place to tell "remarkable real life stories without judgment," pointing to shows like I Am Jazz and Little People, Big World as beacons of representation; even MILF Manor is a practice in breaking stereotypes, according to its producers.

Jazz Jennings accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Program for her TLC show "I Am Jazz" during the 27th GLAAD Media Awards in 2016. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"I do think that there are some reality shows that have done some good," said Dr. Sherri Williams, an assistant professor in Race, Media and Communication at American University. "I don't think that overall reality TV is this terrible genre because it is where we see not only Black people but also queer people. It's where we see them the most on cable television, is reality television."

But while the genre has been credited with giving airtime to people of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, people with disabilities, and other demographics historically left out of scripted television, studies have found that consuming certain types of reality TV can spark body image issues in teens or promote stereotypes about race and gender. Williams said reality TV has hurt as much as it's helped when it comes to cultural representation, and that TLC is no exception.

"TLC went from being The Learning Channel and programming that centered around educational and instructional content to descending into a network that amplifies the absolute worst stereotypes of marginalized people, especially fat people and immigrants," Williams told The Messenger. "With its multiple shows [like My 600-lb Life and 1000-lb Sisters] that stigmatize obesity, and the 90 Day Fiancé universe, the network is cashing in on fatphobia and xenophobia and packaging it as harmless reality show entertainment."

Williams pointed to My 600-lb Life, which follows people before and after gastric bypass surgery, as a prime example of stereotyping. From her perspective as an academic who studies media, the show leans into fatphobic tropes.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi in a promotional image for Season 7 of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Deem is one of several "90 Day Fiancé" stars who have been accused of racism. (TLC)

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé focuses on U.S. citizens and their overseas fiancés living together while going through a visa process that gives them 90 days to get married. If they decide not to get married, the international half of the couple has to leave the U.S. In Williams' opinion, the show's portrayal of immigrants can perpetuate xenophobic perceptions of immigrants while also reinforcing the idea of the white (or in this case, American) savior who "rescues" people of color from their own countries and cultures.

Other shows were contentious for different reasons. Toddlers & Tiaras drew the ire of viewers who felt the young girls appearing on camera were sexualized for the sake of winning beauty pageants. In one infamous incident, a 3-year-old girl appeared on stage dressed as Julia Roberts' character (a sex worker) from the 1990 film Pretty Woman, complete with thigh-high boots, miniskirt, and fake blonde bob. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, a spinoff which followed the life of former Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana Thompson, was widely criticized for perpetuating a handful of harmful stereotypes, including dramatized portrayals of low-income families, "rednecks," and overweight people. The show was also eventually canceled in 2014 after it was reported Thompson's mother and family matriarch, "Mama June," was in a relationship with a convicted sex offender.

In 2015, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after star Josh Duggar admitted to sexually abusing five girls, including his younger sisters, when he was a teenager. The subsequent spinoff, Counting On, was canceled in 2021 only after Duggar was arrested for possession of child pornography. (He was eventually convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.)

The Duggar family, who starred in "19 Kids and Counting," visit "Extra" in 2014, a year before TLC canceled the show in the wake of the family's admission that eldest son Josh Duggar had molested five young girls, including four of his sisters. Duggar is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence following an unrelated child pornography conviction. (D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

And in 2022, courts threw out a series of lawsuits lodged against My 600-lb Life's production company, Megalomedia Inc., by former stars. Complainants had accused the company of failing to follow through on promises to pay medical bills, neglecting to provide mental health care, and forcing their participation in physically and emotionally damaging scenes for the sake of the show. Despite the bad press, season 11 began airing in February of this year.

What’s next for TLC

So why does TLC keep doing it? The answer is as simple as it is unsurprising. "There's no doubt economic reasons in terms of viewership," said Dr. John Francis Leader, cognitive scientist, psychologist, and researcher at University College Dublin. "Compared to 50 years ago, the amount of content available is just absolutely epic … it's like anything you can do that's at least vaguely kind of legal or possibly morally acceptable, there's kind of an incentive to just skirt the boundaries of that and to put it out there."

Ratings have continued to rocket through the roof with the renewal of shows like You, Me & My Ex, 90 Day Fiancé, and 7 Little Johnstons. The network finished 2022 as one of the top ad-supported primetime cable networks without news or sports, producing three of the top five (non-sports) cable shows (90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 1000-lb Sisters, and Sister Wives), according to a Discovery press release. The network also reported it was the No. 1 cable network driving social media video views around reality and unscripted television last year. Considering this success, it's doubtful that TLC will re-evaluate its approach anytime soon, social media backlash or not.

As for a second season of MILF Manor? The jury’s still out, but the production company is hopeful. "The Discovery Chairman and Chief Content Officer [Kathleen Finch] has singled out the show as an example of noisy TV which breaks through to the audience,” said Daniela Neumann. “We're hoping it will be back soon."