What Happened to ‘Selling Sunset’ Defector Christine Quinn’s Crypto Brokerage, RealOpen?

Selling Sunset fans are surely feeling the loss of Christine Quinn, the Oppenheim Group's bold agent who didn't hesitate to get into drama with co-stars Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald. The Netflix docusoap — which on Friday premiered its sixth season with new additions Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young — saw Quinn exit after Season 5, when Hernan accused Quinn of bribing a mutual client so they wouldn't work with her (an allegation Quinn denied).

Quinn terminated her contract with the Oppenheim Group in April 2022 to begin a new firm that promised to "disrupt the real estate industry." Founded alongside husband Christian Dumontet, the company, RealOpen, would verify a buyer's crypto assets throughout the process of purchasing a home, ultimately converting it into cash immediately before closing.

"People might ask why they wouldn't just sell their crypto for cash first and then purchase the home with cash. First, in doing that, they would lose participation in the cryptocurrency market," Dumontet told Forbes last year. "If someone were to sell their crypto for cash first, they'd have to do that, then get the verification proof of funds letter from the bank, and that incurs a taxable event at that moment. With RealOpen, they can keep their crypto throughout that entire process, which means continued participation in the market."

Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn in Season 4 of "Selling Sunset." (Netflix)

But, with the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 and increased regulations around the currency, experts who formerly touted it are now saying crypto is "dead in America."

For their part, RealOpen hasn't posted on Instagram or Twitter since just before the fall of FTX, and Quinn's license is no longer active on the MLS, the system where realtors upload listings and report transactions.

While the company hasn't filed for bankruptcy and the website remains active, the crypto-based real estate market has experienced a significant slowdown since November 2022. Quinn and Dumontet did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the status of their company.

Josh Stein, a realtor based in Miami and Mexico City, said he used to get calls about buying homes with cryptocurrency "all the time." Now, he said he hasn't gotten one in six months.

"I used to get calls everyday, or every couple of days," he said. "Now I'm seeing the opposite end of it, where there's people who see that the crypto market is really bad and want to capitalize on that loss. I got an email yesterday from a guy who was like, 'I'm looking for some really desperate sellers. If there's anybody who just lost their asses in crypto, let me know.'"

For her business, Quinn targeted "crypto whales"; now, Stein says he sees people targeting the "dying fish."

Stein added that when he was doing deals with cryptocurrency, he typically sent buyers to real estate attorneys instead of a company like RealOpen. Though regulations vary state-by-state, Stein said that in Florida, the money has to be "seasoned" for a certain period of time — meaning those attorneys would have to verify the origins of the buyer's crypto and make sure it didn't come from any illegal activities — before they could transfer it into cash for the purchase.

"[RealOpen] is basically just a way to facilitate this transaction," he said. "You really can just do it yourself."

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in "Selling Sunset." (Netflix)

Many traditional agents are still hesitant to facilitate transactions involving cryptocurrency given the system's unknowns. Adam Rosenfeld, a cast member on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills and principal of the Grauman & Rosenfeld Group at The Agency, said he didn't know RealOpen existed until The Messenger asked about it, but still is wary of crypto buyers given the system's anonymity.

"There's still so much fraud in the crypto ecosystem; it's very difficult to verify what's real and what's not real," he said. "Until a better system exists for us to transact with crypto and for it to be regulated, I will be very, very bullish on it. I think it's gonna take massive regulation for us to get there."

As for Quinn herself, the star is reportedly moving from Los Angeles to Paris after signing with IMG Models in August 2022. She and Dumontent listed their Hollywood Hills home on RealOpen for $7,999,000 — or 395 BTC/5185 ETH — though it's not clear if they've moved yet.

“The city is as dead as the Hollywood Cemetery," she told Perfect Magazine in February. "RIP."