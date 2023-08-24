Here’s What Happened in the ‘Riverdale’ Series Finale

It's the end of an era for teen TV, and for TV in general. Riverdale has taken its final bow, and if you thought perhaps there'd be room for an eventual revival after all is said and done, you're probably out of luck. Of course, Riverdale can do anything it wants at any time and Archie comics never really die, but that finale feels pretty dang final.

Archie and the gang have all now peacefully passed away, having made their impacts on the world. They never go back to present day but instead they grew up from the 1950s, and it is an elderly 2023 Betty we follow in the finale.

She is reading the obituary of Jughead Jones and realizes that she is the last of the Riverdale kids left, but she struggles to remember what her teenage years were like. A sort of ghostly version of teen Jughead (Cole Sprouse) then appears in her bedroom to take her back for one last visit. Betty asks to go to the day at the end of senior year when everyone got their yearbooks, because she had been sick that day and hadn't gotten to be there, so that's where ghost Jughead takes her. As they make their way around the school, old Betty (in the form of young Betty, played by Lili Reinhart) and ghost Jughead fill us in on what had happened senior year and what everyone's lives held for them.

Here's what we learned:

Veronica (Camila Mendes) took over Hollywood and became a studio exec, while Archie (KJ Apa) got married, had a family, and settled down for a humble life in Modesto, California. Jughead and Betty both got into publishing, eventually heading up their own successful magazines. Betty never married, but she adopted a daughter named Carla.

Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (Karl Walcott) stayed together and got an apartment in New York, where they lived happy, long lives. They eventually died of old age just weeks apart from one another.

Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) was a total rockstar all of senior year, with Midge (Emilija Baranac) and their daughter by his side. After graduation, he went on tour and died in a tour bus accident, leaving Midge to live comfortably off of royalties from his popular songs.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz in 'Riverdale.' Colin Bentley/The CW

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan), the show's most obvious endgame, stayed together and lived truly fabulous lives as artists and activists until their eventual peaceful deaths.

Alice (Madchen Amick) and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) reconnected, and Polly retired her burlesque act as she settled down and started a family. Mary Andrews (Molly Ringwald) owned her own dress shop and lived a long life.

Here's how it all ends:

In the end, just as old Betty is driven into town by her granddaughter, she passes away and joins all of her friends and family in the Sweet Hereafter version of Pop's, which is probably the only way this show could have ended.

While most of the episode is somber and sentimental, there is one hilarious reveal that puts seven seasons of shipping to rest. Instead of Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica choosing just one of the gang to date, the foursome spent all of senior year dating each other as a quad. None of them ended up with any of them in the end, but in a way they did all end up together forever.

If that Riverdale series finale wasn't enough for you, an extended version of the episode will be available to stream on The CW website on Thursday. All other seasons of Riverdale are streaming on Netflix.