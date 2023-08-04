What, Exactly, Is ‘Cozy Cardio?’ - The Messenger
What, Exactly, Is ‘Cozy Cardio?’

A new TikTok trend is inspiring people to turn exercise into something more than a chore

Katherine Esters
asian woman in businesswear and pajama pant doing yoga in her bedroomKilito Chan/Getty Images

Do you ever find yourself wanting to exercise, but you're too tired or nervous to work out in public? Then TikTok influencer Hope Zuckerbrow has the routine for you. It's called "cozy cardio," and you can do it from the comfort of your own bedroom.

"I wanted to take the weight back off in a way that felt good to me, not like a punishment," she told NY Post. "I love feeling comfortable no matter what I'm doing, and cozy cardio has deeply improved my relationship with my body and exercise."

View post on TikTok

Though Zuckerbrow has been doing "cozy cardio" for a few months, one of her most recent posts started trending after earning more than 1.4 million views. Here's what "cozy cardio" looks like for her:

In her viral post, Zuckerbrow starts at 5:15am and makes a protein coffee before taking her daily supplements. She lights a few candles and keeps the apartment's lighting low for ambiance. Then, after throwing on a pair of sneakers over a pair a fuzzy socks, she walks on a walking pad for 40 minutes while watching a movie on Netflix.

While some might prefer the upbeat environment of a gym, many people love Zuckerbrow's videos because she associates exercise with comfort, rather than suffering for extreme results. Supporters have said as much in her comments section. "Watching our generation find simple yet unique ways to support our bodies and bring joy into movement is so nice," one comment reads.

View post on TikTok

The #cozycardio hashtag has reached 1.1 million views on the app, with other TikTokers following Zuckerbrow's routine.

Some follow in the same vein by watching television, while others read to take their mind off walking. As comment under @benntheredonethat's video reminds us, regardless of the variation in cozy cardio, "all movement is good movement."

Though the trend is more geared towards bettering one's overall health, Zuckerbrow specified that cozy cardio was the first step in her weightloss journey. And it's working — according to the influencer, she's gone from a size 16 to a size 12, after working out five days a week for five months.

View post on TikTok

Zuckerbrow acknowledges in other videos that "cozy cardio" won't be easy all the time.

The TikToker is refreshingly honest, admitting that the start of a workout can still be difficult. She says that sometimes, even "cozy cardio" will be a slog to get through — and on those days it's important to hold oneself accountable.

"I feel better meeting my goal," she says in reference to adding on additional walking time after skipping a day. "I love myself enough to make sure I got this done." Despite those who may think it's an "invalid" form of exercise, discipline and self-love are core aspects of the trend.

