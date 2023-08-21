What Do the Brutal ‘Blue Beetle’ Box Office Numbers Mean for the Future of DC Films?

On the one hand, it’s a success. Blue Beetle will be remembered by historians — yes, the very weird historians with popcorn-stained fingers who ramble about box office scores — as the movie that took down Barbie. After four cheerful weeks, Greta Gerwig’s Mattel-branded comedy is no longer number one, though it has secured itself as the defining movie of 2023.

(Technically The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected a few more coins, but visit any beach right now and see how many bathing suits are Barbie-shaded pink; the movie’s impact is real.)

But on the other hand? (Or, wing?) For a wide-release superhero movie, Blue Beetle has Warner Bros. Discovery singing the blues.

The Xolo Maridueña-led film collected $24.5 million at the domestic box office, plus an additional $18 million in international markets for a total of $43 million. This is disastrous for a DC Film — one with a rumored $100 million production budget. The opening numbers are lower even than Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, two movies that most scientists have yet to confirm really exist. Even Wonder Woman 1984 ended up making $166 million worldwide, and that was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when most theaters were closed and the picture was released simultaneously to (what was then called) HBO Max. Blue Beetle got squashed.

And, in annoying fashion, the movie, despite being a smidge confusing, is actually pretty good! At least compared to the latest batch of DC Films (egads, The Flash) and other August fare like The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Strays and the forthcoming Gran Turismo. But the numbers don’t lie — not enough people came to the theaters to meet the Beetle.

We’ll never know just how much of a difference it would have made, but I consider Blue Beetle something of a casualty to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP labor dispute. I think if household name George Lopez, who plays the wacky uncle in the film, was out banging the drum it would have gotten some attention. He’s terrific in the movie and, while I can’t say I spend too much time thinking about George Lopez, the guy’s pretty lovable.

Xolo Maridueña in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

More importantly, though, are the two new(ish) stars Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine. I shall speak bluntly. Film is a visual medium and if there been photoshoots and talk show appearances of the two of them acting charming together, this would have, if nothing else, inspired its share of TikTok memes.

But as it stands, it's likely an uneasy Monday for James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios tasked with figuring out a way to make the most famous characters in franchise-able IP into big earners. After the dud that was The Flash and this, they’ve got another likely disaster coming up in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has been delayed several times and undergone more than the typical number of reshoots. (I saw some early footage at CinemaCon in April and it failed to ignite enthusiasm.)

But the executives can come armed for any review some pre-loaded excuses. For starters, Gunn and Safran did not green light this last round of movies, nor are they credited as producers. Yes, they were involved in making some creative decisions (like the fun gag at the end of The Flash) but the pair can still walk into Warner Bros. Discovery bigwig David Zaslav’s office, point to the numbers, and say “gee, aren’t you glad you’ve got new people working for you now?” with something of a straight face.

I’m sure everyone would have preferred going into the DC reboot with some hits under their belt, but only from ashes may a phoenix rise! During the promotional stages of The Flash and Blue Beetle there was talk that these characters would linger as the DC slate was reborn, but it's the easiest thing in the world to imagine them saying "oh, it just didn't fit from a story perspective" a year from now.

Gunn and Safran’s true day of judgment will come when Superman: Legacy starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan hits theaters on July 11, 2025.