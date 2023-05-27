What Ashlee Simpson Has Learned About Business From Sister Jessica Simpson (Exclusive)
Simpson, who is launching a new home decor venture, called her older sister's work approach 'very inspiring'
Ashlee Simpson has a mind for business — and she seems to come by it naturally.
The mom of three made an appearance at Friday's WealthFlix's Entrepreneur Summit in Los Angeles, which brought budding entrepreneurs, investors and potential business owners into contact with heavy hitters in the business industry. Simpson exclusively shared her visions for her latest venture, luxury home brand Kempa Home, with The Messenger, as well as discussed how she's learned lessons from her famously entrepreneurial family.
When asked if she'd picked up any tips for success in particular from her older sister Jessica — who famously helms a billion-dollar fashion and lifestyle brand — Simpson noted that she admires how Jessica's "consistency has been incredible."
"[Her] staying true to her brand," she clarified. "And really following through with that has been very inspiring."
Simpson added that her sister — as well as their mom, Tina —also specifically helped her with "learning a whole new lingo," business-wise. "Just really understanding that, and how to speak to everyone in every contract that you're in."
"They're amazing," she enthused, adding that seeing her mother become successfully involved in Jessica's brand in middle age taught her that there is no timeline as to "when you can create something, learn something, become a businesswoman."
"There is no time. There's a lot to learn, but watching my mother definitely inspired me."
When asked if she and Jessica, who also offers home decor items as part of her brand, share the same tastes in design, Simpson agreed.
"My mom, my sister and I, we share similar interests in our home decor style," she confirmed, adding that although her sister doesn't give outright advice on how to helm Kempa Home, the two do bounce ideas off each other.
As for her own advice to budding entrepreneurs looking up to her specifically for inspiration, Simpson had some words from the heart.
"I think the best piece of advice is to listen to your gut and really trust yourself," she noted. "Because your gut is loud, and sometimes it's really clear, and sometimes voices will shut that down. And it's very important to stay true to what your vision is."
