What Are ‘Blueberry Milk Nails’ And Why Do So Many TikTok Users Hate Them?

It seems that tons of TikTok trends making the rounds this summer have rather unique names — and fashion is no exception.

Joining the ranks of "tomato girl aesthetic," "bedrotting," and "cluttercore" is a new nail trend, dubbed "blueberry milk nails." The look has already become immensely popular with celebrities, with the likes of Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Sophia Richie already sporting the pale blue nail shade, recommendations of polishes you can use to achieve the look are getting thousands of views on TikTok and the hashtag itself has over 16 million views.

So, why do people hate this trend?

As soon as posts on TikTok began to christen this nail color trend with its name, commenters were quick to express confusion.

"TikTok discovers light blue," one user commented on a manicure video.

"this color is called periwinkle idk why it changed to 'blueberry milk'. blueberry milk is a light purple anyway," another user concurred.

"So the youths are discovering…pastels," another joked.

"Baby blue nails have been a thing since the '90s," TikToker Sasha Whitney argued in response to the trend, "which is probably the last decade we saw any semblance of creativity and individuality when it comes to creative style and any type of fashion."

One user named Caitlyn, who posts cultural commentary video essay-style content to TikTok, theorized that this trend felt so strange to people because it appears manufactured.

"... A large portion of our sense of self and our sense of personal identity is constructed by the things we consume and the way that we relate to them," she posits. "And what the things we consume can signal about the kind of person we want to be or hope other people recognize us as."

Essentially, she argues that in a consumerist setting, cutesy names for products or trends weave themselves into people's personalities. This idea of incorporating trendy aesthetics into your day-to-day life and letting it influence the kinds of product you purchase and the kinds of media you consume is wearing on consumers. Blueberry milk nails are simply a scapegoat for people's frustrations with trendy aesthetics or quirky names becoming a substitute for personality, she says.

"I feel this way about the Stanley cups, the Marc Jacobs tote bag, all that ish," one commenter wrote on Caitlyn's video. "I really wish people would find an identity of their own."

Another user criticized the use of fun names to name trends or styles, writing that "one of the worst things to happen was moving away from learning the names of techniques and components and replacing them with 'aesthetic names'."

The response to this trend isn't the first time TikTokers have spoken up about feeling helpless stuck in a cycle of trends. "Corecore" was a type of video that popped up on the social media platform earlier this year that highlighted the feelings of discontent many of Gen Z feel about modern life, including trendy fashion styles without any meaning artistic statement behind them or diet culture.

Know Your Meme, an encyclopedic website that catalogues internet memes and trends, defines corecore as "plays on the -core suffix by making a 'core' out of the collective consciousness of all 'cores.'"

Social media users — or any consumers in general — feeling discontent with how they've being marketed to is nothing new. Users like Caitlyn are simply advocating for people to think about their identity and what certain products or styles mean to them.

"I'm not saying you're 'bad' if you like certain products ... but I think under capitalism, only a very small portion of society actually have the opportunity and resources to think about or confront self actualization and sense of self."