    WGA Will ‘Not’ Picket Tony Awards, but Show Will ‘Conform with Specific Requests’ 

    The WGA said that the Tonys "has communicated with us that they are altering this year's show to conform with specific requests from the WGA."

    Michael Gioia
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    The Writers Guild of America provided an update on the status of the 76th Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place June 11. 

    The annual ceremony, which celebrates the best of Broadway, has been impacted by the ongoing writers' strike, with earlier reports that the WGA denied a request for a waiver to allow the show to air live from the United Palace in New York City.

    After an emergency meeting held Monday with the Tony Awards Management Committee, the WGA released a statement shared with Deadline and Playbill

    "As has been previously reported, the Writers Guilds of America East and West (WGA) will not negotiate an interim agreement or a waiver for the Tony Awards," the statement read, per the outlets. "However, Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year's show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show."

    The statement continued, "Responsibility for having to make changes to the format of the 2023 Tony Awards rests squarely on the shoulders of Paramount/CBS and their allies. They continue to refuse to negotiate a fair contract for the writers represented by the WGA. As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike."

    The Messenger has reached out to WGA East, but did not immediately hear back. Previous requests to Tony Awards representatives and the Broadway League were unanswered. 

    The show, which was to feature the return of host Ariana DeBose (a former Tony nominee and an Oscar winner for her performance in the film adaptation of West Side Story), would include performance highlights from this season's musicals — national exposure that could be crucial to ticket sales. 

    Leading this season's nominees are musicals including Some Like It Hot& JulietShuckedKimberly AkimboSweeney Todd, and New York, New York.

    For a full list of nominations, visit TonyAwards.com.

