On Day 100 of Strike, Writers Guild of America Calls Out AMPTP for ‘Milestone of Shame’
The lengthy battle for residuals, better pay and restrictions against AI still doesn't have an end in sight
Writers have officially marked their 100th day of picketing. The lengthy battle for residuals, better pay and restrictions against AI doesn't have an end in sight, prompting a blistering statement from Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman, co-chairs of WGA's negotiating committee.
"The refusal to take writers' reasonable proposals seriously has caused the WGA strike to last 100 days and counting; it serves only as a milestone of shame for the AMPTP," the two said in a joint statement to Deadline. "They and their member studios are wholly responsible for the over three-month shutdown of the industry and the pain it has caused workers and all others whose livelihoods depends on this business."
Keyser and Goodman added that, until a fair deal is made, writers will "remain resolved and united."
The last writers' strike reached the 100-day milestone before coming to a close in 2008. This time around, actors are joining their industry peers on the picket lines, fighting for many of the same concerns, including residuals and AI.
On Friday, the WGA and Hollywood studio negotiators met for the first time since the writers' strike began. A follow-up email sent out to members of the WGA revealed that little progress was made from that sit down.
"Your committee remains willing to engage with the companies and resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers, even with this early confirmation that the AMPTP playbook continues," the statement read. "But rest assured, this committee does not intend to leave anyone behind, or make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike."
