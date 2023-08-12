WGA Receives Counterproposal From the AMPTP, Will ‘Evaluate Their Offer’ and Respond Next Week

The Writers Guild of America announced Friday that it received a counterproposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers but had no immediate response and urged its members to continue to strike in the meantime.
“We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA’s response next week,” the Guild’s statement said.
However, the statement cautioned that perhaps it would be best if details of the negotiations aren’t made public. “Sometimes more progress can be made in negotiations when they are conducted without a blow-by-blow description of the moves on each side and a subsequent public dissection of the meaning of the moves,” the statement said. “That will be our approach, at least for the time being, until there is something of significance to report, or unless management uses the media or industry surrogates to try to influence the narrative.”
“The Guild always has the right to communicate with our members and will do so when we think there is news you need to know,” the statement added.
“In the meantime, please continue to demonstrate your commitment by showing up to the picket lines: for yourselves, your fellow writers, SAG-AFTRA, fellow union members, and all those in our community who are impacted by the strikes,” the statement concluded.
The WGA has been on strike for more than 100 days, creating problems for the studios and financial hardships for studio-related businesses and employees. In mid-July, film and TV actors launched their own strike, joining writers on the picket lines.
The WGA previously met with the studios on Aug. 4 -- the first time since the strike began on May 2 -- but those negotiations didn't go well. A source told the Los Angeles Times that the talks on Friday were more productive than the last meetings.
