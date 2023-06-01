The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    WGA Kicks Off Pride Month with LGBTQ and Drag-Themed Pickets at WB and Netflix

    The Pride kick-off event comes one month after the WGA called a strike on May 1, following six weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    WGA writers and supporters walk the picket line on the second day of the WGA strike outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California on May 3, 2023 (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images) Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

    A month into the writers' strike, the Writers Guild of America is keeping the resistance-fueled spirit of Pride alive on the picket lines.

    The WGA's LGBTQ+ Writers Committee is kicking off Pride Month on Thursday with GLAAD as they lead the strike outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank and the Netflix headquarters in Manhattan for a "Pride on the Picket Line," one of several themed days taking place during the strike. 

    "Good storytelling has been integral to the fight for LGBTQ acceptance," GLAAD wrote in an announcement last week. "We need writers to tell our stories. And they need to be fairly compensated."

    WGA called a strike on May 1, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

    Read More

    "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," WGA shared in a statement.

    "From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession," the statement continued. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

    The Directors Guild of America is currently in negotiations with the AMPTP as SAG-AFTRA votes on whether to give negotiators strike authorization ahead of their own negotiations.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.