WGA Continues Strike After Meeting With AMPTP: ‘No Agreement’
Negotiators for the guild met on Friday with representatives of the major studios for the first time since the strike started, but no agreement was reached
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) will continue its strike after meeting again with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
Negotiators met on Friday with representatives of the major studios for the first time since the WGA called the strike, to discuss whether contract talks can resume, but the guild said no agreement was reached.
“As of now, there is no agreement on these items, because the AMPTP said they needed to consult with their member studios before moving forward,” the union said in a statement.
The union group detailed in the statement that the AMPTP "were willing to increase their offer on a few writer-specific TV minimums – and willing to talk about AI – but that they were not willing to engage on the preservation of the writers’ room, or success-based residuals."
- The Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised as Planned amid WGA Strike: Reports
- Pride on the Picket Lines: LGBTQ+ Writers Fight for ‘True Representation’ in WGA Strike (Exclusive)
- Snoop Dogg Cancels 30th Anniversary Concert Amidst WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes
- WGA Will ‘Not’ Picket Tony Awards, but Show Will ‘Conform with Specific Requests’
- Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Freaky Friday’ Is Delayed Amid WGA Strike: ‘Oh, It’ll Happen’
They also "did not indicate willingness to address screenwriter issues, Appendix A issues, and many of the other proposals that remain on our list."
This decision comes more than 90 days after the WGA called a strike on May 1, following six weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, the trade association representing major streamers and studios.
"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," WGA shared in a statement at the time.
"From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession," the statement continued. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.
