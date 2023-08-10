The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is returning to the negotiating table this week.
After the WGA strike crossed the 100-day mark on Wednesday, the union sent an email to members on Thursday announcing that talks will resume Friday, Aug. 11, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Carol Lombardini [AMPTP president] has asked the WGA Negotiating Committee to meet with AMPTP negotiators on Friday," the email stated.
"We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals," it continued. "Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies. We will get back to you."
Negotiators previously met last Friday with the trade association representing major streamers and studios for the first time since the WGA called the strike on May 1. The guild said no agreement was reached in their discussion about whether contract negotiations could resume.
"As of now, there is no agreement on these items, because the AMPTP said they needed to consult with their member studios before moving forward," the union said in a statement.
The union group detailed in the statement that the AMPTP was "willing to increase their offer on a few writer-specific TV minimums – and willing to talk about AI – but that they were not willing to engage on the preservation of the writers' room, or success-based residuals."
They also "did not indicate willingness to address screenwriter issues, Appendix A issues, and many of the other proposals that remain on our list."
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.
