‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Olivia Plath Pays Tribute to Late Brother Micah Meggs

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is paying tribute to her younger brother, Micah Meggs, two weeks after the 15-year-old died in a tragic accident.

On Friday, Plath — who initially announced the news of Meggs' death on May 9 — took to Instagram to share her heartfelt thoughts.

"I've rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible," Plath wrote alongside a series of photos of Meggs and their siblings. "You'll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don't think you knew just how loved you are. I will miss your laugh so much."

Credit: Olivia Plath/Instagram

"I hadn't been allowed to see my younger brother Micah for several years, because as an adult I've chosen a non-religious, different life path than my parents," the realty TV star explained. "I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories we never got to make and how I missed out on the last few years of his life."

"When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday," Plath continued. "I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him. I've often felt jaded as an adult about being parentified when I was a mere child, but now I'll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have. Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him."

Plath mentioned that because her brother suffered from Cerebral Palsy his "entire life," it was difficult for the late teen to "do things he enjoyed." The family is requesting donations to Brachial Plexus foundation in lieu of flowers.

Concluding the tribute, Plath wrote, "Micah was only 15 and died in a tragic accident. Life isn't promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today."

According to the Roanoke County Medical Examiner's Office, the 15-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso. The manner of death has been ruled an accident, The Messenger confirmed.

According to The Roanoke Times, the teen — who was reportedly riding an electric bicycle — was struck by a Honda Accord on May 4 and died at the scene.

Born June 25, 2007, Meggs was the ninth of ten children and "enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman," according to Meggs' obituary posted on the Flora Funeral Services website.

The late teen "never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle," the obituary stated.

Meggs is survived by nine siblings, his parents Don and Karen Meggs, grandmothers Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer, and many nieces and nephews.