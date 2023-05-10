‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Olivia Plath’s Brother Died from Blunt Force Trauma to Head, Neck, and Torso

The cause of death of Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath's younger brother Micah Meggs has been revealed.

According to the Roanoke County Medical Examiner's Office, the 15-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and torso. The manner of death has been ruled an accident, The Messenger has confirmed.

On Tuesday, Plath—who is married to Ethan Plath—took to Instagram to share the devastating news with her followers and reveal that she would be taking a break from social media, according to the Daily Mail.

According to The Roanoke Times, the teen—who was riding an electric bicycle—was struck by a Honda Accord on May 4 and died at the scene.

Micah Titus Meggs https://www.florafuneralservice.com/obituary/micah-meggs Credit: Flora Funeral Service

Born June 25, 2007, Meggs was the ninth of ten children and "enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman," according to Meggs' obituary posted on the Flora Funeral Services website.

The late teen, who lived his entire life with Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth, "never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle," the obituary stated.

Meggs is survived by nine siblings, his parents Don and Karen Meggs, grandmothers Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer, and many nieces and nephews.