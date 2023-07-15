Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Stars in Short Men’s Clothing Brand Ad - The Messenger
Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Stars in Short Men’s Clothing Brand Ad

'I look like a kid wearing a grown-up's clothes,' Cuomo quips, before demonstrating how well the brand Ash & Erie fits his 5'6" frame

Taylor Henderson
Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs on day 1 of Festival d’été de Québec on July 06, 2023 in Quebec City Scott Legato/Getty Images

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is featured in a new ad for Ash & Erie, a clothing brand designed for short men.

Cuomo appears in a minute-long video on the brand's TikTok. "As you can see from the cover of any album that has the four of us standing in a line, I'm the shortest one," he tells the camera.

He shares that shopping for clothes has always been "frustrating" for him. "I try stuff on and it just doesn't fit, it's like kinda baggy."

The point is driven home when Cuomo changes into a red polo that is much too big for his frame.

View post on TikTok

"I look like a kid wearing a grown-up's clothes."

Because of ill-fitting clothes, "I was always the guy who didn't care about clothes because I'd just given up."

But with the fitted shirts from Ash & Erie, Cuomo says he "might be like, Mr. Fashion."

Ash & Erie offers clothes specifically for men under 5'8". The "Beverly Hills" singer stands at 5'6" tall. In 1995, Cuomo had surgery to even out the length of his legs as the left one was 44 millimeters shorter than the right.

Weezer is currently on tour and is headed to Japan in late July.

