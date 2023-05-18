Weezer Leads WGA Strikers in Acoustic Sing-Along of Best Hits

A '90s sing-along ensued Wednesday at the Writers Guild of America picket line outside Paramount Studios.

Weezer was among the latest acts to show their support and bring some tunes to the protesters, performing a short acoustic set of their hits "Beverly Hills," "Island in the Sun" and "Buddy Holly," which had protesters joining in.

The band shared the moment on Twitter, writing, "We stand with writers."

"We just wanna try to support you guys and do something fun since you’re standing out here all day," bassist Scott Shriner told TMZ in a video from the impromptu appearance.

When asked his favorite show, Shriner, 57, said he's watching Game of Thrones for the "seventh or eighth time." Guitarist Brian Bell gave Succession a shoutout, while frontman Rivers Cuomo chose The Mandalorian.

WGA called a strike on May 1, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," WGA shared in a statement.

"From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession," the statement continued. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."