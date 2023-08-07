Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality.

In an interview with People magazine out Monday, the Let's Make a Deal host came out as pansexual.

"In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything," the longtime TV personality told the outlet.

"So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary," he continued. "Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place."

"I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there," said Brady, who first came out to ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

Brady, who is dad to daughter, Maile, 20, said his journey to self-discovery really started after Robin Williams died in 2014.

Wayne Brady attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"After Robin's death, I got involved in certain groups, like Glenn Close's group, being very vocal about mental health," he shared. "And not just the buzzword of mental health, but really what do I have to do to function in this big world and still be okay with yourself and more importantly, to love yourself so that you don't hurt yourself? Not even just physically hurting yourself, but not taking care of yourself because you are depressed and frightened and weighed down."

Brady added that he started "owning up to things that maybe I'd either repressed, suppressed, or just didn't wanna deal with."

"I've done a lot of work on a lot of other things until now, one of the last things on that checklist was, what's one of the last things that you need to be really happy and to be truly, authentically yourself?" he explained. "I gave joy at work. But the pity is then I come home, and I don't have that joy. I have joy because I love my daughter and I love my family. I love being a dad more than chocolate ice cream. But that can't be my only joy. I have to love myself. And that's when I realized that I had a problem because if I can spend everything onstage and on camera but then I come home and there is a love deficit, what is going on? That was my rock bottom."

The actor, then, detailed how he was previously treated for love addiction, and soon realized he was looking for happiness in "a slew of people."

"Fast forward to recently asking myself the question: 'Wayne, um, are you gay?' And the answer was no because despite having been in all of these unsuccessful relationships and now dealing with what I know can be diagnosed as love addiction, I started to go, 'Okay, I'm feeling something, but I just don't know how to get there.' And then I felt like a fraud."

Brady admitted that there have been times when he's been attracted to men in his life, but he's "always pushed that aside" because of how he was raised. However, with therapy and time, Brady is looking forward to living his full, authentic life.

"I'm still coming together," he shared. "But if I'm healthy, then I can go onstage at Let's Make a Deal and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects," he said. "I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I'm doing this for me."

And, no, he's not dating... yet! But Brady did say he's looking forward to what's to come.

"I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now," he shared. "I've got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people."