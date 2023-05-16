The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    WATCH: Viral TikTok Shows Teacher Using Taylor Swift Songs to Teach Math

    Sean Connolly, a Pennsylvania teacher, uses songs like "Shake it Off" and "Anti Hero" to teach his students how to count and read.

    Rachel Askinasi
    Sean Connolly, an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania, is writing his own mathematical lyrics to popular songs. He's helping his students learn about skip counting, lines and how to tell time.

    Connolly, who told The Messenger on Tuesday that he's been teaching for 15 years, went viral for a video on counting by three. The video, which he posted on March 14, had nearly 10 million views on TikTok at the time of this reporting.

    "Skip Count by 3 while singing to Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift," Connolly wrote in his caption. "My students were so excited to give you another skip counting video. Enjoy! What do you think @taylorswift? What should we do next?"

    Read More

    "I never used TikTok before but I posted a video of me teaching long division on a graphic organizer I made," Connolly told The Messenger of his foray into social media. He added that he's always looking to make new resources for his learning support and his gifted students.

    Connolly told WeAreTeachers.com that his learning-support students benefit from the repetitiveness of songs while his gifted students "are obsessed with the challenge of making more."

    He said he gets emails once a week from his students at Hanover Elementary in Bethlehem, who have written their own songs that they want to sing in the classroom.

    "I have no idea how I came up with the idea," Connolly told The Messenger, "but I just have always had a talent for two things: making songs into silly lyrics and breaking down harder tasks to help students."

    Connolly said that the songs have helped his students remember facts and learn skills like how to read words with a silent E.

    He said he's not a musician or singer himself, but that he does love music. His favorite Taylor Swift song, he said, is "Shake it Off" — the teacher used this anthem for a more recent video that he told The Messenger is "getting even bigger than the last one." The video posted on Friday had nearly eight million views on TikTok at the time of this reporting.

    "Taylor has not responded to this one," Connolly said, though he hoped she would as the singer was performing in Philadelphia over the weekend. "But my students are obsessed and we make songs about everything now."

    "My goal is to make learning fun and make teachers’ lives easier," Connolly said. To help other teachers, he lists all of the resources he's created on his website.

