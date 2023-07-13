Watch Tom Cruise Surprise Fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Screening - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Watch Tom Cruise Surprise Fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Screening

The 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' star hit up multiple screenings for his film, popping in ahead of time to take selfies with surprised fans

Published
Thea Glassman
Tom Cruise attends the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ in Rome.Tiziana FABI / AFP/Getty Images

Tom Cruise's latest mission involved surprising groups of very excited, unsuspecting fans.

The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning star hit up multiple fan screenings for his film, popping in ahead of time to take selfies and chat with the audience. In a video shared on his Twitter Wednesday, Cruise can be seen hopping from Toronto to Washington, D.C., to Atlanta to Miami.

"We really do dream about these moments of sharing the film with you, so this is very special," Cruise said during the Miami screening. "We wanted to take time and see you all, we think about you all while we're making this movie, and it's really special."

At the end of the clip, Cruise can be seen enjoying his very own tub of popcorn, saying to camera, "I love my popcorn. Movies, popcorn."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which landed in theaters July 12, pulled in $7 million during its first day of previews, just shy of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which earned $7.2 million.

Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg star alongside Cruise in the film.

