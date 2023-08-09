Watch the Chilling First Teaser for ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ From Creator of ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Watch the Chilling First Teaser for ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ From Creator of ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’

The greatest hero of the Wild West warns 'your wicked days are gone' in new promo

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
David Oyelowo and Lauren Banks in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”Kwaku Alston/Paramount+

There's a new sheriff in town, and he's one of the most legendary lawmen of the American West. Paramount+ just released a first look at its upcoming drama Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which stars David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves, the U.S. Marshal famous for taking down over 3,000 dangerous criminals without ever being injured. He is, as Paramount+ calls him, the greatest frontier hero in American history, and the new show promises to explore "the legend you know, the truth you don't."

"I'm deputy U.S. marshal Bass Reeves," says Oyelowo in the teaser. "And your wicked days are done." Watch the teaser below.

Oyelowo is an executive producer on the series alongside showrunner Chad Feehan and Taylor Sheridan, who first announced the series as a spinoff of 1883, which itself was a prequel to Yellowstone. Now, the show is part of a new anthology series called Lawmen that will go on to tell the stories of other iconic lawmen and outlaws, though none of those have been teased just yet.

Read More
David Oyelowo and Shea Wigham in Lawmen: Bass Reeves
David Oyelowo and Shea Wigham in "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid, along with Shea Wigham, Garrett Hedlund, Lonnie Chavis, Mo Brings Plenty, Joaquina Kalukango, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bille Dawes.

The series premieres this fall on Paramount+.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.