There's a new sheriff in town, and he's one of the most legendary lawmen of the American West. Paramount+ just released a first look at its upcoming drama Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which stars David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves, the U.S. Marshal famous for taking down over 3,000 dangerous criminals without ever being injured. He is, as Paramount+ calls him, the greatest frontier hero in American history, and the new show promises to explore "the legend you know, the truth you don't."
"I'm deputy U.S. marshal Bass Reeves," says Oyelowo in the teaser. "And your wicked days are done." Watch the teaser below.
Oyelowo is an executive producer on the series alongside showrunner Chad Feehan and Taylor Sheridan, who first announced the series as a spinoff of 1883, which itself was a prequel to Yellowstone. Now, the show is part of a new anthology series called Lawmen that will go on to tell the stories of other iconic lawmen and outlaws, though none of those have been teased just yet.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid, along with Shea Wigham, Garrett Hedlund, Lonnie Chavis, Mo Brings Plenty, Joaquina Kalukango, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bille Dawes.
The series premieres this fall on Paramount+.
