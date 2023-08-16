Watch Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Play Woody Guthrie Classic for Striking Writers and Actors

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is among the latest musicians to take to the picket lines to support striking actors and writers.

“Monday on the line. @wgawest @wgastrikeunite @sagaftra I say UNION, you say POWER! UNION! POWER! UNION! POWER! #HoldTheLine #TakeItEasyButTakeIt,” Morello posted on Tuesday.

Director Ellen Houlihan also shot video footage of the singer-guitarist serenading strikers in Hollywood in front of Paramount Studios with a version of the Woody Guthrie classic “This Land Is Your Land”

“They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity,” Morello told NME.

During his 15-minute set, Morello also played “Union Song,” “Hold the Line” and “Union Town.” The guitarist and solo artist, has also performed with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Audioslave, and is an in-demand session guitarist, playing with a number of artists ranging from Måneskin to Alice Cooper.

“I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines,” Morello told NME. “So today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”

Other musicians who have played impromptu picket-line sets include Weezer and Imagine Dragons.