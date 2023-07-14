Watch Picketing Writers Sing ‘The Nanny’ Theme Song in Celebration of Fran Drescher - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Watch Picketing Writers Sing ‘The Nanny’ Theme Song in Celebration of Fran Drescher

The iconic theme song was sung by picketing writers as the show's star, Drescher, delivered an impassioned speech on Thursday

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
SAG President Fran Drescher speaks as SAG-AFTRA National Board holds a press conference for vote on recommendation to call a strike regarding the TV/Theatrical contract at SAG-AFTRA on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She's the flashy girl from Flushing, the Nanny named Fran.

The iconic theme song to The Nanny was sung by picketing writers as the show's star and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher delivered an impassioned speech about the union's decision to strike on Thursday.

A picketer with a megaphone led writers in a chorus of the song while gathered outside of Netflix, as captured by Deadline below.

Read More

The beloved '90s show got love on Twitter as well, with Daisy Jones & The Six director and writer tweeting, "Hey @WGAWest and @sagaftra members: I'm just pointing out that The Nanny is available to stream on HBO Max and if we could collectively use our social media power to send it to #1 on the platform, that would be both fun and funny."

Drescher announced that 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union were going on strike as a result of failed negotiations with studios who, she said in a statement, were exhibiting "disgusting" greed.

"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice," Drescher explained. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us."

Actors will join writers on the picket lines today, the first time both unions have collectively walked off the job since 1960.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.