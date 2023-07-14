She's the flashy girl from Flushing, the Nanny named Fran.
The iconic theme song to The Nanny was sung by picketing writers as the show's star and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher delivered an impassioned speech about the union's decision to strike on Thursday.
A picketer with a megaphone led writers in a chorus of the song while gathered outside of Netflix, as captured by Deadline below.
The beloved '90s show got love on Twitter as well, with Daisy Jones & The Six director and writer tweeting, "Hey @WGAWest and @sagaftra members: I'm just pointing out that The Nanny is available to stream on HBO Max and if we could collectively use our social media power to send it to #1 on the platform, that would be both fun and funny."
Drescher announced that 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union were going on strike as a result of failed negotiations with studios who, she said in a statement, were exhibiting "disgusting" greed.
"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice," Drescher explained. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us."
Actors will join writers on the picket lines today, the first time both unions have collectively walked off the job since 1960.
