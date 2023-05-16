Watch Mary J. Blige Judge a Ball in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community

This past weekend, Mary J. Blige hosted her second annual Strength of a Woman festival in Atlanta with a mission to "elevate, educate and empower women around the world to reach their highest potential." She did so while intentionally including the LGBTQ+ community as well.

The festival boasted a packed weekend of panels, podcasts and performances featuring Blige, Missy Elliott, Jodeci, Ciara and dozens more.

Blige, in collaboration with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban, celebrated the Black LGBTQ+ community with The Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap. According to Atlanta ballroom legend and the show's producer Miss Lawrence, this is the first time ballroom culture has been invited to a mainstream music festival.

"The point was to bridge the gap between the Black queer and the Black straight community," Lawrence told Out ahead of the event.

In a dinner meeting after last year's festival, Lawrence says she asked Blige, "What does community mean to you, what are you doing to add a positive impact to the community, and what do we need to make our community stronger as Black people?"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Jazell Barbie Royale onstage during Strength of a Woman's "Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap" in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at The Bank on May 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

The conversation paid off. This year, Blige's team reached out to Lawrence with the intention to support the underground LGBTQ+ community.

The Purpose Ball awarded more than $60,000 in cash prizes in various ballroom categories. Rapper Saucy Santana also performed his hit songs "Material Girl," "Walk" and "Family" at the ball.

According to Essence, Legendary judge Law Roach, the House of Balenciaga, House of Garçon, House of Margiela and House of Mugler were all in attendance with The Haus of Tisci’s Simone Tisci snatching the crown for Fem Face Queen and receiving the grand prize of $20,000.

Photos and clips of the 52-year-old R&B legend judging the ball and being in awe of one contestant in particular have since been circulating social media.

Producers hope the historic ball can help the Black community become more inclusive of its LGBTQ+ kinfolk. "What I want people to know is we truly are a culture of people and a community of people that welcomes everybody," said Miss Lawrence. "Even when we weren't always accepted or welcomed by everybody, we were inclusive."