Morgan Wade's highly anticipated project with Kyle Richards is here.

On Thursday, the country singer surprised fans by dropping the official music video for "Fall in Love With Me" early.

"It's campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space," Wade wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through."

She added, "@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."

In the video, Wade and Richards come this close to kissing after they spot each other from afar in the neighborhood. But instead, the pair moves into a kitchen where they decide to feed each other strawberries, watermelon and whipped cream.

Towards the end of the video, Wade appears to wake up from a nap proving the innocent fun may have just been a dream. In the end, Richards arrives at her doorstep with a bouquet of flowers as Wade delivers a wink to the camera.

In the days leading up to the release, Wade explained the inspiration behind the video. After discovering so many articles about her friendship with Richards, both parties decided to put their spin on the chatter.

"We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade explained in a YouTube video. "The internet is going to be popping off about this one, I'm sure."

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade vacation together. Morgan Wade/Instagram

Richards added, "If they're going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

Earlier this summer, news broke that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Mauricio Umansky were separating after 27 years of marriage. The Bravo star has since maintained she is not dating Wade.

As for Umansky's reaction to the video, he commented with three fire emojis and the message, "So good."