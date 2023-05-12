The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Watch Dolly Parton Perform New Rock Song ‘World on Fire’ at ACM Awards

    Here's how you can watch country's biggest night of the year.

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Theo Wargo/WireImage

    Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted Thursday night's 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and it was quite the night for the yee-haw agenda.

    The two-hour, commercial-free event streamed live on Prime Video and Twitch from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Keith Urban opened the show with a performance of "Texas Time" before Parton and Brooks came out swinging with hilarious innuendos and a live goat.

    At one point, Parton joked that Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, gave him a hall pass to have an affair with her. "I'm Trisha's hall pass too," she quipped. The singer followed it up with, "I'm sorry, that was such a ba-a-a-a-a-d joke."

    Parton brought the bit home with an acronym rebrand. "I just had a thought, I know why you're doing that GOAT thing. I think that stands for Garth Organize A Threesome."

    Brooks laughed, "I thought I couldn't love you any more."

    The show also boasted 18 performances from 25 musicians, with Parton among them. The 77-year-old premiered her new rock song, "World on Fire," and teased a clip of it on social media. "Show some love, let's rise above," she captioned the video.

    "World On Fire" is the first single off Parton's upcoming 30-track rock album, Rockstar. Coming this November, the record will feature nine original songs and 21 covers, including Prince's "Purple Rain" as well as "Let It Be" with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

    The full 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony is now available to stream on Prime Video, the Amazon Music App, and Amazon Freevee.

