Watch Dolly Parton Perform New Rock Song ‘World on Fire’ at ACM Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted Thursday night's 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and it was quite the night for the yee-haw agenda.
The two-hour, commercial-free event streamed live on Prime Video and Twitch from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Keith Urban opened the show with a performance of "Texas Time" before Parton and Brooks came out swinging with hilarious innuendos and a live goat.
At one point, Parton joked that Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, gave him a hall pass to have an affair with her. "I'm Trisha's hall pass too," she quipped. The singer followed it up with, "I'm sorry, that was such a ba-a-a-a-a-d joke."
Parton brought the bit home with an acronym rebrand. "I just had a thought, I know why you're doing that GOAT thing. I think that stands for Garth Organize A Threesome."
- Ed Sheeran Reveals He’d ‘Love to Transition into Country’ Music
- Teacher Who Objected to Ban on Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Duet is Facing Termination
- Dolly Parton Will Release Rock Album Featuring Multiple Music Icons
- Ed Sheeran Wins Second Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Thinking Out Loud’
- Lainey Wilson and Ex NFL Player Devlin Hodges Make Red Carpet Debut
Brooks laughed, "I thought I couldn't love you any more."
The show also boasted 18 performances from 25 musicians, with Parton among them. The 77-year-old premiered her new rock song, "World on Fire," and teased a clip of it on social media. "Show some love, let's rise above," she captioned the video.
"World On Fire" is the first single off Parton's upcoming 30-track rock album, Rockstar. Coming this November, the record will feature nine original songs and 21 covers, including Prince's "Purple Rain" as well as "Let It Be" with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
The full 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony is now available to stream on Prime Video, the Amazon Music App, and Amazon Freevee.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment