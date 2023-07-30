Washington, D.C. Radio Host Fired After Referring to Female Sports Anchor as ‘Barbie Girl’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Washington, D.C. Radio Host Fired After Referring to Female Sports Anchor as ‘Barbie Girl’

Don Geronimo was fired after an internal review by iHeartMedia determined his conduct did not align with the company's 'core values'

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A long-time Washington, D.C. sports radio host has been fired for chauvinistic comments made about a female reporter.

Don Geronimo, co-host of WBIG-FM's "The Don Geronimo Show," was axed after referring to D.C.-area sports anchor Sharla McBride as "Barbie Girl" during a broadcast on Thursday.

Geronimo (real name Michael Sorce) also said "I'm guessing she's a cheerleader" and called McBride "that chick" while she was covering the Washington Commanders' training camp. 

Don Geronimo and Sharla McBride
Don Geronimo and Sharla McBrideDon Geronimo/Instagram; Sharla McBride/Instagram
Read More

“After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president Aaron Hyland said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

A spokesperson for the Commanders also told The Post, “We were confident that iHeart would address this swiftly and are pleased that they did.”

Just last week, WBIG announced it had signed Geronimo to a three-year contract extension. When reached by The Post about his firing, he said, “Under the advice of my representatives I’ve been advised that I can not comment at this time.”

McBride, however, rightfully had plenty to say.

“When I heard the comments made about me on their radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed,” McBride told The Post. “In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.