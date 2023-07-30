Washington, D.C. Radio Host Fired After Referring to Female Sports Anchor as ‘Barbie Girl’
Don Geronimo was fired after an internal review by iHeartMedia determined his conduct did not align with the company's 'core values'
A long-time Washington, D.C. sports radio host has been fired for chauvinistic comments made about a female reporter.
Don Geronimo, co-host of WBIG-FM's "The Don Geronimo Show," was axed after referring to D.C.-area sports anchor Sharla McBride as "Barbie Girl" during a broadcast on Thursday.
Geronimo (real name Michael Sorce) also said "I'm guessing she's a cheerleader" and called McBride "that chick" while she was covering the Washington Commanders' training camp.
“After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president Aaron Hyland said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”
A spokesperson for the Commanders also told The Post, “We were confident that iHeart would address this swiftly and are pleased that they did.”
Just last week, WBIG announced it had signed Geronimo to a three-year contract extension. When reached by The Post about his firing, he said, “Under the advice of my representatives I’ve been advised that I can not comment at this time.”
McBride, however, rightfully had plenty to say.
“When I heard the comments made about me on their radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed,” McBride told The Post. “In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter.”
