Netflix canceled Warrior Nun in 2022 after two seasons, much to the disappointment of the fantasy action drama's small but devoted fanbase. But that same fanbase has tirelessly fought to resurrect the show somewhere else, and their prayers might actually be getting answered. Executive producer Dean English has announced plans for a trilogy of Warrior Nun movies to wrap up the story of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) and the Order of the Cruciform Sword. Here's your guide to what we know so far.

What to know about the 'Warrior Nun' movies

TLDR: There's a very vague plan for a trilogy of Warrior Nun movies, without much information available beyond the fact that they're in the works.

THE DETAILS: On Aug. 16, Warrior Nun executive producer Dean English posted a video on WarriorNunSaved.com promising a trilogy of Warrior Nun movies. There was no other information shared, like which studio is funding production, where the films will be available to watch, or what cast and crew from the show will be involved.

"One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers," English said. "And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?' The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

The website includes a sign-up link for a mailing list where updates will be shared when they become available.

As the Warrior Nun movies are still in their very earliest planning stages, there's no cast to announce or release date to share, but we'll update this post as news becomes available.

Who's involved in the 'Warrior Nun' movies?

TLDR: No one is officially signed on yet.

THE DETAILS: English's revelation follows creator Simon Barry's announcement in June that Warrior Nun had been "saved" and would return. As a WGA member, Barry is currently on strike. The Wrap reports that Barry is not presently involved in the movies. Writer/consulting producer Amy Berg posted that she has not been approached about the movies, and as far as she knows, there are no deals in place for anyone involved in the show to return.

The Messenger has reached out to Netflix for comment about the announced Warrior Nun movies. TVLine reports that while a home for the Warrior Nun movies has not been confirmed, it won't be Netflix.

When Warrior Nun Season 2 was released and quickly canceled in late 2022, Netflix analysis website What's on Netflix looked at the data available and concluded that the show's cost-to-viewership ratio wasn't strong enough for Netflix to give it a third season. It's very rare for shows canceled by Netflix to be picked up elsewhere, and when they do, they're usually co-productions (for example, Sony's One Day at a Time moving to Pop for Season 4), which Warrior Nun is not. And announcing plans for a three-movie continuation of an expensive but little-watched show before deals are in place is unusual, to put it charitably.

So if you're a fan, stay cautiously optimistic. Hopefully it all works out, but be emotionally prepared in case it doesn't.