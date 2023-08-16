‘Warrior Nun’ EP Claims Canceled Series Is Returning for Movie Trilogy

Warrior Nun, one of Netflix's most action-packed, outlandish and beloved genre-bending shows, was slashed to the shock of many loyal fans on December 2022.

Cries to #SaveWarriorNun were inescapable on social media, but like most killed-off Netflix projects, chances of resurrection were slim to none.

However, a Warrior Nun miracle has happened: per EP Dean English, the supernatural/superhero series will return — this time on the big screen in not one, but three major motion pictures.

Even more exciting news for the show's worshippers? A bonafide franchise universe could potentially be in the works as well.

"Does this perhaps infer there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters we already know? The answer to that question is yes," English said in a YouTube video teasing the project on Tuesday.

This could mean the return of not only the titular demon-hunting, butt-kicking sister herself, Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) in different Warrior Nun-associated projects, but other series regulars, including Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti and William Miller.

There's also the chance that other characters and story arcs from the primary source material, the manga-style comic book "Warrior Nun Areala" by Ben Dunn, will come to life on-screen thanks to the establishment of a Warrior Nun-verse.

Per Deadline, Netflix is reportedly not involved in the trilogy of movies. Details about casting and production for the Warrior Nun films and future media remains undisclosed (likely because they're premature and also because of the dual strikes that currently have Hollywood on pause).

The Messenger has reached out to Netflix for comment.