‘Warrior Nun’ EP Claims Canceled Series Is Returning for Movie Trilogy - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Warrior Nun’ EP Claims Canceled Series Is Returning for Movie Trilogy

'Does this perhaps infer there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters we already know?' EP Dean English teased

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WARRIOR NUN ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA NETFLIX

Warrior Nun, one of Netflix's most action-packed, outlandish and beloved genre-bending shows, was slashed to the shock of many loyal fans on December 2022.

Cries to #SaveWarriorNun were inescapable on social media, but like most killed-off Netflix projects, chances of resurrection were slim to none.

However, a Warrior Nun miracle has happened: per EP Dean English, the supernatural/superhero series will return — this time on the big screen in not one, but three major motion pictures.

Even more exciting news for the show's worshippers? A bonafide franchise universe could potentially be in the works as well.

"Does this perhaps infer there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters we already know? The answer to that question is yes," English said in a YouTube video teasing the project on Tuesday.

This could mean the return of not only the titular demon-hunting, butt-kicking sister herself, Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) in different Warrior Nun-associated projects, but other series regulars, including Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti and William Miller.

There's also the chance that other characters and story arcs from the primary source material, the manga-style comic book "Warrior Nun Areala" by Ben Dunn, will come to life on-screen thanks to the establishment of a Warrior Nun-verse.

Read More

Per Deadline, Netflix is reportedly not involved in the trilogy of movies. Details about casting and production for the Warrior Nun films and future media remains undisclosed (likely because they're premature and also because of the dual strikes that currently have Hollywood on pause).

The Messenger has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.