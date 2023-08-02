Warner Bros. U.S. has issued an apology to its Japan branch over social media posts of Barbenheimer memes that featured images and references to the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement,” the studio said in a statement sent to Deadline. “The studio offers a sincere apology.”

Apparently, the offending posts have been deleted.

Prior to the apology, the Japanese branch of the film studio issued a statement calling out their American counterparts for liking posts that made light of the atomic bombings during World War II.

"We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the U.S. headquarters of the movie Barbie reacted to social media posts caused by [Barbenheimer] without consideration, and we take this situation seriously," reads the statement, which has been translated from Japanese.

"I am asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action," Warner Bros. Japan continued. "We apologize to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions."

In August 1945, the U.S. detonated two atomic bombs over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing between 129,000 and 226,000 people. It’s the only use of nuclear weapons in a world war.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the "father of the atomic bomb."

Margot Robbie brings the iconic doll to life in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, for an existential journey from Barbie Land into the real world.

Fans have embraced the two films through memes and with costume changes at double features, but some may have gone too far by using atomic bomb images juxtaposed with Barbie’s pink plastic world.

One fan-made image shared on X by Discussing Film has Murphy as Oppenheimer, carrying Robbie’s Barbie on his shoulder as flames fill the background.

In a since-deleted reply, the Barbie movie’s official X account wrote: “It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

Both films are still in theaters.