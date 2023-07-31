Warner Bros. Japan Slams US Studio for Making Light of Bombings with ‘Barbenheimer’ Promo

The "Barbenheimer" craze is causing some tension in Japan.

After this month's box office bonanza caused by the shared opening weekend of Barbie and Oppenheimer, Warner Bros. Japan has issued a statement calling out their US counterpart for liking tweets that made light of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the US headquarters of the movie Barbie reacted to social media posts caused by [Barbenheimer] without consideration, and we take this situation seriously," reads the statement, which has been translated from Japanese.

"I am asking the US headquarters to take appropriate action," Warner Bros. Japan continued. "We apologize to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions."

In the only instance of nuclear weaponry's use in armed warfare, the United States detonated two atomic bombs over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, killing between 129,000 and 226,000 people.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the Manhattan Project director and "father of the atomic bomb."

In Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Margot Robbie brings the iconic doll to life for an existential journey from Barbie Land into the real world.

Although fans have innocently shown their love for both movies through memes and double-feature costume changes, some have apparently taken it too far with juxtaposing the bright bubbly Barbie with images of bombings.

One fan-made poster shared on Twitter by Discussing Film features Murphy as Oppenheimer, carrying Robbie's Barbie out of the flames.

The official Barbie movie's twitter account replied: "It's going to be a summer to remember."

Barbie and Oppenheimer are now in theaters.