Want to Find Out if a Man Has Any Red Flags? Take Him to See ‘Barbie’

Women on social media have developed a new test to tell if a guy is worth their time — take him to see Barbie.

On platforms including TikTok and Twitter, women have been posting their partners' positive and negative reactions after seeing Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Now, fans of the film say it could be a way to tell if a man is open to understanding the issues discussed in the movie, like body image and gender roles.

Upon the film's release, women began posting about how they felt disappointed that their partner didn't understand the movie. In a now-viral Reddit post with nearly 9,000 upvotes, the user notalaskakidd wrote that her boyfriend disagreed so heavily with the themes in the film that it led to the couple breaking up.

"Over the duration of the movie, I could tell he was getting more and more uncomfortable/upset, and I was getting really sad ... he then told me that he was really offended by the movie and said that it was the kind of thing I should have watched with my girlfriends and not him," she wrote.

One TikTok user, @swagaliciousvr0, decided to put this idea into practice. In a video with over 750,000 likes, she wrote that taking a boyfriend to see Barbie "should be your relationship test to decide if he's [a good] potential long-term partner."

"How does he react when you tell him you want to go with him? What are his thoughts on why certain things are happening in the movie? How does he feel about [Allan]? What are his thoughts on the montage at the end? What are his feelings on the way Ken was portrayed? Is he interested in having an intellectual conversation about the message afterwards?" she wrote. "I think these are all very important things that will give you a crystal clear image of what his character is."

She continued, "If you're testing your relationship, take him to see Barbie. If you're going on a first date, take him to see Barbie. All men should see Barbie."

Other women are using the trend to show off their partners and how much fun they had seeing it together. One TikTok user, @lunarluv3r, said her boyfriend told her that she could always tell him if she's sad — a reference to a line from Eilish's song that says, "I'm sad again / Don't tell my boyfriend / It's not what he's made for."

TikToker @jessagoldd wrote that her boyfriend treated her to a pink Build-a-Bear and said he would "openly admit that he loved the movie and he thought it was phenomenal."

Raissa Az Zahra, who goes by @yourdailybitterness on TikTok, spoke to NBC after posting a TikTok celebrating her boyfriend's positive attitude about the film, saying she was happy he understood its message.

"I remember him saying that he realized how hard it was to be a woman," Az Zahra told NBC. "He has been a walking green flag already, but he told me that after watching the Barbie movie, he acknowledged a lot of things that at first he might not have seen."