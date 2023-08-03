In Netflix's adorable British teen romance Heartstopper, Isaac (played by the affable Tobie Donovan) is rarely seen without a book. It's become his calling card — so much so that when the students of Truham-Higgs hit a Parisian bookstore in Season 2, Isaac loads his arms up with a comically large number of novels, much to the delight of his friends.

But Isaac — who primarily served in a supporting role throughout Season 1, which followed Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke)'s love story — had a more hefty plot line in the show's second season, which premiered today. As he's courted by James (Bradley Riches) in the City of Love and afterwards, Isaac slowly begins to realize he's not sexually interested — perhaps in anyone at all. At the end of the season, he picks up a book titled "Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex" by Angela Chen, and the animated leaves around him flutter.

If you're ready to hit the library, find Isaac's Season 2 reading list below and get those pages turning.

'I Love This Part' by Tillie Walden

"I Love This Part" by Tillie Walden. Avery Hill Publishing

This graphic novel — the first book Isaac pages through in Season 2 — is likely a reference for readers of Alice Oseman's beloved series that Heartstopper is based on. Here's the official synopsis:

"Two girls in a small town in the USA kill time together as they try to get through their days at school.

They watch videos, share earbuds as they play each other songs and exchange their stories. In the process they form a deep connection and an unexpected relationship begins to develop.

In graphic novel format, Tillie Walden tells the story of a small love that can make you feel like the biggest thing around, and how it's possible to find another person who understands you when you thought no one could."

'Ace of Spades' by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

"Ace of Spades" by Faridah Abike-Iyimide. Square Fish

This title of this YA thriller — which Isaac reads while seventh-wheeling at Charlie's house — is likely an Easter egg for fans who know what's coming.

"When two Niveus Private Academy students, Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo, are selected to be part of the elite school’s senior class prefects, it looks like their year is off to an amazing start. After all, not only does it look great on college applications, but it officially puts each of them in the running for valedictorian, too.

Shortly after the announcement is made, though, someone who goes by Aces begins using anonymous text messages to reveal secrets about the two of them that turn their lives upside down and threaten every aspect of their carefully planned futures.

As Aces shows no sign of stopping, what seemed like a sick prank quickly turns into a dangerous game, with all the cards stacked against them. Can Devon and Chiamaka stop Aces before things become incredibly deadly?"

'We Are Okay' by Nina LaCour

"We Are Okay" by Nina LaCour. Dutton Books for Young Readers

This book, which features asexual characters, perhaps took Isaac longer than usual to complete: He was spotted holding it during Episode 2's parent-teacher conferences, and again in Episode 4 while reading in bed.

"Marin hasn't spoken to anyone from her old life since the day she left everything behind. No one knows the truth about those final weeks. Not even her best friend Mabel. But even thousands of miles away from the California coast, at college in New York, Marin still feels the pull of the life and tragedy she's tried to outrun. Now, months later, alone in an emptied dorm for winter break, Marin waits. Mabel is coming to visit and Marin will be forced to face everything that's been left unsaid and finally confront the loneliness that has made a home in her heart."

'The Importance of Being Ernest' by Oscar Wilde

"The Importance of Being Ernest" by Oscar Wilde. Hawthorne Classics

Toby carries this classic — written by Wilde, who was famously closeted — when Tao (William Gao) admits to liking Elle (Yasmin Finney) in Episode 2.

"Jack Worthing is a fashionable young man who lives in the country with his ward, Cecily Cardew. He has invented a rakish brother named Ernest whose supposed exploits give Jack an excuse to travel to London periodically to rescue him. Jack is in love with Gwendolen Fairfax, the cousin of his friend Algernon Moncrieff. Gwendolen, who thinks Jack’s name is Ernest, returns his love, but her mother, Lady Bracknell, objects to their marriage because Jack is an orphan who was found in a handbag at Victoria Station."

'Book Lovers' by Emily Henry

"Book Lovers" by Emily Henry. Berkley

Isaac reads this self-referential novel in Episode 3, during the Paris meeting.

"Nora Stephens' life is books—she’s read them all—and she is not that type of heroine. Not the plucky one, not the laidback dream girl, and especially not the sweetheart. In fact, the only people Nora is a heroine for are her clients, for whom she lands enormous deals as a cutthroat literary agent, and her beloved little sister Libby.

Which is why she agrees to go to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, for the month of August when Libby begs her for a sisters' trip away—with visions of a small town transformation for Nora, who she's convinced needs to become the heroine in her own story. But instead of picnics in meadows, or run-ins with a handsome country doctor or bulging-forearmed bartender, Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a bookish brooding editor from back in the city. It would be a meet-cute if not for the fact that they've met many times and it's never been cute.

If Nora knows she's not an ideal heroine, Charlie knows he's nobody's hero, but as they are thrown together again and again—in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow—what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they've written about themselves."

'Les Misérables' by Victor Hugo

"Les Misérables" by Victor Hugo. Canterbury Classics

On the bus to Paris, Isaac gets into the French mood with this classic.

"Introducing one of the most famous characters in literature, Jean Valjean—the noble peasant imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread—Les Misérables ranks among the greatest novels of all time. In it, Victor Hugo takes readers deep into the Parisian underworld, immerses them in a battle between good and evil, and carries them to the barricades during the uprising of 1832 with a breathtaking realism that is unsurpassed in modern prose.



Within his dramatic story are themes that capture the intellect and the emotions: crime and punishment, the relentless persecution of Valjean by Inspector Javert, the desperation of the prostitute Fantine, the amorality of the rogue Thénardier, and the universal desire to escape the prisons of our own minds. Les Misérables gave Victor Hugo a canvas upon which he portrayed his criticism of the French political and judicial systems, but the portrait that resulted is larger than life, epic in scope—an extravagant spectacle that dazzles the senses even as it touches the heart."

'The Little Prince' by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Clarion Books

While exploring Montmartre, Isaac finds himself perusing another French classic, which explores themes of finding yourself during a long and lonely adventure.

"Few stories are as widely read and as universally cherished by children and adults alike as The Little Prince. When a pilot crashes in the Sahara Desert, he meets a little boy who asks him to draw a sheep. Gradually the Little Prince reveals more about himself: He comes from a small asteroid, where he lived alone until a rose grew there.

But the rose grew demanding, and he was confused by his feelings about her. The story unfolds further from one planet to the next in a thoughtful philosophical exploration of love and the ephemeral."

'The Awakening' by Kate Chopin

"The Awakening" by Kate Chopin. Vintage

Isaac brings this novel to a Parisian dinner, as he's having a bit of an awakening himself.

"The Awakening, originally titled A Solitary Soul, is a novel by Kate Chopin, first published in 1899. Set in New Orleans and on the Louisiana Gulf coast at the end of the 19th century, the plot centers on Edna Pontellier and her struggle to reconcile her increasingly unorthodox views on femininity and motherhood with the prevailing social attitudes of the turn-of-the-century American South. It is one of the earliest American novels that focuses on women's issues without condescension. It is also widely seen as a landmark work of early feminism, generating a mixed reaction from contemporary readers and critics.The novel's blend of realistic narrative, incisive social commentary, and psychological complexity makes The Awakening a precursor of American modernist literature; it prefigures the works of American novelists such as William Faulkner and Ernest Hemingway and echoes the works of contemporaries such as Edith Wharton and Henry James. It can also be considered among the first Southern works in a tradition that would culminate with the modern masterpieces of Faulkner, Flannery O'Connor, Eudora Welty, Katherine Anne Porter, and Tennessee Williams."

'The Outsider' by Albert Camus

"The Outsider" by Albert Camus. Penguin Classic

In Episode 5, Isaac is seen holding existentialist text The Outsider, which is perhaps indicative of how he feels at the moment.

"'My mother died today. Or maybe yesterday, I don't know.' In The Outsider (1942), his classic existentialist novel, Camus explores the alienation of an individual who refuses to conform to social norms. Meursault, his anti-hero, will not lie. When his mother dies, he refuses to show his emotions simply to satisfy the expectations of others. And when he commits a random act of violence on a sun-drenched beach near Algiers, his lack of remorse compounds his guilt in the eyes of society and the law. Yet he is as much a victim as a criminal. Albert Camus' portrayal of a man confronting the absurd, and revolting against the injustice of society, depicts the paradox of man's joy in life when faced with the 'tender indifference' of the world."

'Where's Wally? The Great Picture Hunt' by Martin Handford

"Where’s Wally?" by Martin Handford. Walker Books Ltd

The British version of Where's Waldo?, Isaac, Charlie and Nick use this picture book for a bit of distraction in the hotel room.

"Ever the globe-trotter, Waldo is eager to show you his pictures. But not so fast — you have to find them first! Enter Odlaw’s Picture Gallery and admire thirty peculiar portraits, then try to track down their subjects in the maddeningly intricate scenes that follow. And your challenge is just beginning! There are hidden characters and objects to hunt for, spot-the-difference spreads, silhouettes to match with originals, and plenty more. Happy hunting — it’s truly an art!"

'Pandora' by Susan Stokes-Chapman and 'The Color Storm' by Damian Dibben

"Pandora" by Susan Stokes-Chapman and "The Color Storm" by Damian Dibben. Harper Perennial; Hanover Square Press

In Isaac's favorite place, the book store, he snags dozens of novels, among them Pandora and The Color Storm. He also grabbed Birthday by Meredith Russo, Around The World In 80 Days by Jules Verne, Loveless by Alice Oseman, How To Be Parisian Wherever You Are by Sophie Mas, Audrey Diwan, Caroline De Maigret and Ann Berest, The Smoke Thieves by Sally Green, The Story Of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel and Bold Ventures: Thirteen Tales Of Architectural Tragedy by Charlotte Van Den Broeck.

"London, 1799. Dora Blake, an aspiring jewelry artist, lives with her odious uncle atop her late parents’ once-famed shop of antiquities. After a mysterious Greek vase is delivered, her uncle begins to act suspiciously, keeping the vase locked in the store's basement, away from prying eyes—including Dora’s. Intrigued by her uncle’s peculiar behavior, Dora turns to young, ambitious antiquarian scholar Edward Lawrence who eagerly agrees to help. Edward believes the ancient vase is the key that will unlock his academic future; Dora sees it as a chance to establish her own name.

But what Edward discovers about the vase has Dora questioning everything she has believed about her life, her family, and the world as she knows it. As Dora uncovers the truth, she comes to understand that some doors are locked and some mysteries are buried for a reason, while others are closer to the surface than they appear.

A story of myth and mystery, secrets and deception, fate and hope, Pandora is an enchanting work of historical fiction as captivating and evocative as The Song of Achilles, The Essex Serpent, and The Miniaturist."

"Artists flock here, not just for wealth and fame, but for revolutionary color. Yet artist Giorgione 'Zorzo' Barbarelli’s career hangs in the balance. Competition is fierce, and his debts are piling up. When Zorzo hears a rumor of a mysterious new pigment, brought to Venice by the richest man in Europe, he sets out to acquire the color and secure his name in history.

Winning a commission to paint a portrait of the man's wife, Sybille, Zorzo thinks he has found a way into the merchant’s favor. Instead he finds himself caught up in a conspiracy that stretches across Europe and a marriage coming apart inside one of the floating city’s most illustrious palazzi.

As the water levels rise and the plague creeps ever closer, an increasingly desperate Zorzo isn’t sure whom he can trust. Will Sybille prove to be the key to Zorzo’s success or the reason for his downfall?"

'Crush' by Richard Siken

"Crush" by Richard Siken. Yale University Press

Isaac puts down Siken's Crush at Tara (Corinna Brown)'s 16th birthday party — shortly before James, who's crushing on him, approaches.

"Richard Siken’s Crush, selected as the 2004 winner of the Yale Younger Poets prize, is a powerful collection of poems driven by obsession and love. Siken writes with ferocity, and his reader hurtles unstoppably with him. His poetry is confessional, gay, savage, and charged with violent eroticism. In the world of American poetry, Siken's voice is striking.



In her introduction to the book, competition judge Louise Glück hails the 'cumulative, driving, apocalyptic power, [and] purgatorial recklessness' of Siken’s poems. She notes, 'Books of this kind dream big. . . . They restore to poetry that sense of crucial moment and crucial utterance which may indeed be the great genius of the form.'"

'Boy Erased: A Memoir Of Identity, Faith and Family' by Garrard Conley

"Boy Erased: A Memoir Of Identity, Faith and Family" by Garrard Conley. Riverhead Books

Isaac is reading this memoir about forced conversion programs when he receives Elle's message that her artwork will be on display.

"The son of a Baptist pastor and deeply embedded in church life in small town Arkansas, as a young man Garrard Conley was terrified and conflicted about his sexuality.

When Garrard was a 19-year-old college student, he was outed to his parents and was forced to make a life-changing decision: either agree to attend a church-supported conversion therapy program that promised to 'cure' him of homosexuality; or risk losing family, friends, and the God he had prayed to every day of his life. Through an institutionalized 12-Step Program heavy on Bible study, he was supposed to emerge heterosexual, ex-gay, cleansed of impure urges and stronger in his faith in God for his brush with sin. Instead, even when faced with a harrowing and brutal journey, Garrard found the strength and understanding to break out in search of his true self and forgiveness.

By confronting his buried past and the burden of a life lived in shadow, Garrard traces the complex relationships among family, faith, and community. At times heart-breaking, at times triumphant, this memoir is a testament to love that survives despite all odds."

'All Boys Aren't Blue' by George M. Johnson

"All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson. Farrar, Straus and Giroux

This book is in Isaac's hands when he tells James he's not interested — only to have James respond that he likely hasn't found the right person yet.

"In a series of personal essays, prominent journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist George M. Johnson explores his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia. From the memories of getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, to his first sexual relationships, this young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys.

Both a primer for teens eager to be allies as well as a reassuring testimony for young queer men of color, All Boys Aren't Blue covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and Black joy. Johnson's emotionally frank style of writing will appeal directly to young adults.

'We Have Always Been Here' by Samra Habib

"We Have Always Been Here" by Samra Habib. Viking

While speaking with an asexual artist at Elle's exhibit in Episode 7, Isaac explores this queer memoir.

"Samra Habib has spent most of their life searching for the safety to be themself. As an Ahmadi Muslim growing up in Pakistan, they faced regular threats from Islamic extremists who believed the small, dynamic sect to be blasphemous. From their parents, they internalized the lesson that revealing their identity could put them in grave danger.



When their family came to Canada as refugees, Samra encountered a whole new host of challenges: bullies, racism, the threat of poverty, and an arranged marriage. Backed into a corner, their need for a safe space--in which to grow and nurture their creative, feminist spirit--became dire. The men in Samra's life wanted to police them, the women in their life had only shown them the example of pious obedience, and their body was a problem to be solved.



So begins an exploration of faith, art, love, and queer sexuality, a journey that takes them to the far reaches of the globe to uncover a truth that was within them all along. A triumphant memoir of forgiveness and family, both chosen and not, We Have Always Been Here is a rallying cry for anyone who has ever felt out of place and a testament to the power of fearlessly inhabiting one's truest self."

'Summer Bird Blue' by Akemi Dawn Bowman

"Summer Bird Blue" by Akemi Dawn Bowman. Simon + Schuster Books for Young Readers

Isaac reads Summer Bird Blue on and off while helping Tara set up prom.

"Rumi Seto spends a lot of time worrying she doesn't have the answers to everything. What to eat, where to go, whom to love. But there is one thing she is absolutely sure of — she wants to spend the rest of her life writing music with her younger sister, Lea.

Then Lea dies in a car accident, and her mother sends her away to live with her aunt in Hawaii while she deals with her own grief. Now thousands of miles from home, Rumi struggles to navigate the loss of her sister, being abandoned by her mother, and the absence of music in her life.

With the help of the boys next door' — a teenage surfer named Kai, who smiles too much and doesn't take anything seriously, and an 80-year-old named George Watanabe, who succumbed to his own grief years ago — Rumi attempts to find her way back to her music, to write the song she and Lea never had the chance to finish."

'Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex' by Angela Chen

"Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex" by Angela Chen. Beacon Press

In Episode 8, Ace is the book that finally helps Isaac put a label to his feelings, and he's seen carrying it throughout prom night.

"What exactly is sexual attraction, and what is it like to go through life not experiencing it? What does asexuality reveal about gender roles, about romance and consent, and the pressures of society? This accessible examination of asexuality shows that the issues that aces face - confusion around sexual activity, the intersection of sexuality and identity, navigating different needs in relationships - are the same conflicts that nearly all of us will experience. Through a blend of reporting, cultural criticism, and memoir, Ace addresses the misconceptions around the "A" of LGBTQIA and invites everyone to rethink pleasure and intimacy.

Journalist Angela Chen creates her path to understanding her own asexuality with the perspectives of a diverse group of asexual people. Vulnerable and honest, these stories include a woman who had blood tests done because she was convinced that "not wanting sex" was a sign of serious illness, and a man who grew up in a religious household and did everything "right", only to realize after marriage that his experience of sexuality had never been the same as that of others. Disabled aces, aces of color, gender-nonconforming aces, and aces who both do and don't want romantic relationships all share their experiences navigating a society in which a lack of sexual attraction is considered abnormal. Chen's careful cultural analysis explores how societal norms limit understanding of sex and relationships and celebrates the breadth of sexuality and queerness."

Heartstopper Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.