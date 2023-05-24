Wanda Sykes Says Will Smith Called Her After 2022 Oscars Incident
In a new interview, the comedian recalled hearing from Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.
Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the 2022 Academy Awards, received a phone call from Will Smith following the onstage slap incident involving comedian Chris Rock.
In an interview with Variety published Tuesday, Sykes recalled hearing from the actor after the March 27, 2022, awards show.
"When he called, I had the worst throat cold. It wasn't COVID, but I was just really sick," the comedian said. "And I was like, 'Hey, I appreciate you reaching out. When I feel better, I'll get in touch.' But by then, I was like, he called. I know what the call was for. I'm good."
She added that she wishes Smith "the best" and hopes that he can "come back" from the incident. (Smith was eventually banned from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years.)
- EXCLUSIVE: Jailed 30 Years for Drowning Her Kids, Susan Smith Is Making a Pitch for Freedom
- Will Smith’s Blockbuster Playbook: A Chance to Win Back Audiences
- Death Row Inmate Wins Supreme Court Support for Execution by Nitrogen Gas
- Sam Smith ‘Heartbroken’ After Vocal Issues Force Them to Cancel Shows
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
Sykes noted that she doesn't think she would be open to hosting the Oscars again, at least not by herself. "It was fun doing it with Amy [Schumer] and Regina [Hall]. But solo? No, thank you," she said.
The I'm an Entertainer star has previously spoken out about Smith's slap, saying during her 2022 comedy tour that she was still feeling emotional following the outburst. "I hope he gets his sh-- together," she said. "Until then, f--- him."
Sykes also questioned why Smith wasn't escorted from the theater afterwards. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD?" she asked.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment