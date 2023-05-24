The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Wanda Sykes Says Will Smith Called Her After 2022 Oscars Incident

    In a new interview, the comedian recalled hearing from Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

    Thea Glassman
    Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the 2022 Academy Awards, received a phone call from Will Smith following the onstage slap incident involving comedian Chris Rock.

    In an interview with Variety published Tuesday, Sykes recalled hearing from the actor after the March 27, 2022, awards show.

    "When he called, I had the worst throat cold. It wasn't COVID, but I was just really sick," the comedian said. "And I was like, 'Hey, I appreciate you reaching out. When I feel better, I'll get in touch.' But by then, I was like, he called. I know what the call was for. I'm good."

    She added that she wishes Smith "the best" and hopes that he can "come back" from the incident. (Smith was eventually banned from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years.)

    Sykes noted that she doesn't think she would be open to hosting the Oscars again, at least not by herself. "It was fun doing it with Amy [Schumer] and Regina [Hall]. But solo? No, thank you," she said.

    The I'm an Entertainer star has previously spoken out about Smith's slap, saying during her 2022 comedy tour that she was still feeling emotional following the outburst. "I hope he gets his sh-- together," she said. "Until then, f--- him."

    Sykes also questioned why Smith wasn't escorted from the theater afterwards. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD?" she asked.

    Wanda Sykes attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's &quot;History of the World, Part II&quot; at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.;
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Wanda Sykes attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Will Smith attends the Apple Original Films European Premiere for Emancipation at Vue West End (Leicester Square) on December 2, 2022 in London, England. Emancipation premieres in select UK cinemas and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)
