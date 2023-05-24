Wanda Sykes Says Will Smith Called Her After 2022 Oscars Incident

Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the 2022 Academy Awards, received a phone call from Will Smith following the onstage slap incident involving comedian Chris Rock.

In an interview with Variety published Tuesday, Sykes recalled hearing from the actor after the March 27, 2022, awards show.

"When he called, I had the worst throat cold. It wasn't COVID, but I was just really sick," the comedian said. "And I was like, 'Hey, I appreciate you reaching out. When I feel better, I'll get in touch.' But by then, I was like, he called. I know what the call was for. I'm good."

She added that she wishes Smith "the best" and hopes that he can "come back" from the incident. (Smith was eventually banned from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years.)

Sykes noted that she doesn't think she would be open to hosting the Oscars again, at least not by herself. "It was fun doing it with Amy [Schumer] and Regina [Hall]. But solo? No, thank you," she said.

The I'm an Entertainer star has previously spoken out about Smith's slap, saying during her 2022 comedy tour that she was still feeling emotional following the outburst. "I hope he gets his sh-- together," she said. "Until then, f--- him."

Sykes also questioned why Smith wasn't escorted from the theater afterwards. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD?" she asked.