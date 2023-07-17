Walk the Moon is going on hiatus.

The "Shut Up and Dance" pop band's frontman Nicholas Petricca shared the news Friday in an 11-minute YouTube video titled "Announcing: Our Hibernation."

"We are announcing our hibernation. The time has come for us to take a good, long break from touring and making records together," Petricca began. "When we do reconvene, that will be a glorious day. And the truth is, we don't know when that's gonna be."

He added that the trio is "filled with love, gratitude, and appreciation," as they reflect on "how many shows we've played together, how many miles we've traveled, how many of our dreams have literally come true, how our lives have transformed, how in this time we've grown up together as brothers and artists, as human beings, and with so many of you."

He noted that this summer marks the group's 18-year anniversary after he founded the band "half my life ago." He saluted his bandmates Sean Waugaman and Eli Maiman for "devoting themselves to the cause" for so many years.

He went on to send love and gratitude to the "hardworking human beings" behind the scenes like the touring crews, collaborators, agents, attorneys and their manager Michael.

He continued the emotional message by thanking Waugaman and Maiman.

"I want to thank Sean for standing out amongst all the drummers I've ever played with," he said. "Always the most musical, nuanced, creative drummer with whom to build these musical worlds and break them down again and reconstruct them."

He said of Maiman, who serves as the group's guitarist: "I want to thank Eli for leaving his own band 12 1/2 years ago to join ours. For being the most overqualified guitarist possible, and also somehow just the right musician for this job."

He ended by sending a special message to himself.

"In the words of Snoop Dogg, I want to thank myself," he said. "Mostly, I want to thank myself for the moment in 2009 when all the other members had left, and I was a band of one."

Holding back tears, he continued, "When my dad was getting sick, and I was at the bottom of my life, I could have just let Walk the Moon die and disappear. And instead, I made the choice to keep going. And from that point forward, Walk the Moon has been the greatest gift to me."

He did not give details behind the group's decision; however, he shared that because they didn't go on a 10-year anniversary tour like they had hoped, they will be live streaming the final show of their tour.

Despite their hiatus, they also have new music that will be released soon and will share moments they've experienced throughout the years online.