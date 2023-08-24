Tom Sandoval is helping those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. According to a representative for the Vanderpump Rules star, proceeds from his upcoming Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras concert will go directly to those in need in Maui.

The cover band is slated to perform at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, and all the night's proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation, which is "working to support affected communities through the Maui Strong Fund, providing resources for disaster response and recovery," according to its website.

Doors for the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras show open at 8 p.m. local time.

Earlier this month, a wildfire ravaged the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people with over 1,000 people still missing. President Joe Biden declared the situation a federal emergency and asked Congress for $12 billion in disaster relief funds.

Sandoval made headlines earlier this year after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix when his affair with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss (who now goes by Rachel Leviss) was exposed in March 2023.