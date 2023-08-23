Late TikTok star VonViddy's last video is being described as "haunting" by fans following his death. He was 32 years old.

In the video uploaded to his account Sunday titled "It's All Love," the social media creator — whose real name is Joe Muchlinski — talked about how he wanted to be remembered while seemingly holding back tears.

VonViddy's sister Martha told TMZ on Wednesday that her brother died after "losing his long battle to mental illness." The Messenger has reached out for further confirmation.

"I want to be remembered as a creator of videos that made people laugh and a creator of music," VonViddy shared in the video. "I also want to be remembered as a camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories. I'd rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell. Unfortunately, that is also a part of me."

He continued, "I feel so thankful to have such a following. You guys mean the world to me. All in all, I have had a terrific life. I've got to visit the other side of the world, and I've made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you."

Fans and followers issued their condolences to the late social media star in the comments, with one fan writing, "Your words are so haunting. I can't believe you're gone. Rest in peace, VonViddy. Much love to his family, I am so sorry for your loss."

Another added, "The place was a better place with you in it. I hope you know your worth in the next life, wherever and whenever that is," while a separate TikTok user said, "I'm so sorry, you're a wonderful person and I'm so sad you're gone."

VonViddy's cause of death has not yet been made public.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or visit their website.