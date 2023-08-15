Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Will Join Angelina as a Production Assistant on Broadway-Bound ‘The Outsiders’ Musical - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Will Join Angelina as a Production Assistant on Broadway-Bound ‘The Outsiders’ Musical

Last week, Angelina Jolie announced she's joining the producing team for the adaptation of the 1967 novel

Charlotte Phillipp
US actress Angelina Jolie arrives for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023.STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is heading to Broadway.

Last week, Angelina Jolie announced she's joining the La Jolla Playhouse's production of the new musical The Outsiders, based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola-helmed film of the same name, as it prepares for a Broadway run. Now comes word that her 15-year-old daughter will join the production as a volunteer assistant alongside her mother.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

According to a source close to Jolie, Vivienne's love for musical theater led the two to see the show, and the Academy Award winner was inspired to produce the show after seeing the production.

Additionally, the mother-daughter duo met with the novel's author Hinton, which also led Jolie to seek out a lead producing role with the musical.

The Outsiders is preparing to announce a venue for its Broadway debut, after the show premiered in San Diego earlier this year.

The source added, "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people, so she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Jolie joins a producing team that also consists of The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, and Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky. The musical's book is written by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine.

