Vivica A. Fox isn't impressed with Nick Cannon's latest remarks.
Last month, the Wild 'n Out star made headlines after sharing his thoughts on Fox being open to dating her ex 50 Cent again.
Now, Fox is speaking out and questioning why her "friend" wanted to speak out in the first place.
"I like Nick as a friend but I didn't get why he called me out for no reason," she said on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday. "I really didn't get the whole meaning of it. He's talking about one of my exes, and then he threw me in. It was just not cool, but I haven't heard from him."
"But if you want to talk, call me," Fox added. "I will keep it real."
The feud began when Cannon questioned why Fox would want to get back with 50.
"You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago," Cannon said on the Daily Cannon Show podcast. "That's a different Fif than this fat ni--- that's walking around now."
He continued, "He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You lookin' at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin', now it's get thick or die fryin'!"
50 cryptically posted what appeared to be a response on Instagram with a message that read, "It's never luck. It's always God."
As for Fox, she addressed the comments head on.
"Yo let me correct myself!" she shared online. "Yo Nick, I'd rather be with #50Cent any day than yo community dick ass! Now go somewhere and pay yo child support! #CloutChaser."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays through Thursdays on Bravo.
