The Virgin River Season 5 trailer is officially here, and fans should buckle up for what looks like another emotional season. The good news is that it looks like Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) are going to remain in a stable place in their relationship. It's the rest of the town that will be going through it.

After a giant fire, Virgin River is going to have to rally to rebuild what they've lost, if Hope's (Annette O'Toole) ominous warning means anything: "We will rise from the ashes," she says in the trailer.

The fire is the trailer's main action piece, but some other important details were thrown in there. Brie (Zibby Allen) is back in the courtroom, but she's on the witness stand instead of doing the questioning. Is she going to press charges against her sexual assaulter? Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) is also in trouble. There's a quick shot of him tied to a chair and bleeding, which indicates his "night shifts" aren't going to go well. On the bright side, it looks like Preacher (Colin Lawrence) is going to be lucky in love this season, and frankly, he deserves it.

There are also a few notable people missing from the Virgin River Season 5 trailer. Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) is nowhere to be found. That is very suspicious considering she finally confessed to Jack at the end of Season 4 that he wasn't the father of her twins. Melissa (Barbara Pollard) is also MIA in the trailer, but we know that she's Brody's new boss. She was also aiming to get her fingers into Jack's glamping business to expand her fentanyl empire. We can't help but wonder if that is going to have anything to do with this massive fire.

Luckily, we don't have that long to wait. Virgin River Season 5 premieres Sept. 7 on Netflix.