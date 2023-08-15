Viral ‘Planet of the Bass’ Song Now Has A Full-Length Music Video

"Planet of the Bass" fans, there is nothing to be sad — the beloved and controversial viral eurodance parody song now has a full length version.
Released on YouTube and other social media channels Tuesday from creator Kyle Gordon — aka JD Crazy Times — "Planet of the Bass" now has a version available to stream that is over three minutes long.
The music video — featuring Gordon and the return of the original (and widely considered to be the best) Ms. Biljana Electronica aka influencer Audrey Trullinger — is packed with bizarre, late nineties and early 2000s visuals like clips of former president Bill Clinton, wolves fighting each other, soldiers setting an enemy territory on fire, and Biljana and DJ Crazy Times hanging with aliens and being transported through space.
This latest addition to the "Bass" universe also comes with a 51-second spoken word ending to the song (along with verses and a pre-chorus) in which the two characters have a hilariously confusing conversation about love.
"Hello are you at phone?" DJ Crazy asks, to which Biljana responds "Yes it's true, yes it's true."
"Are you the girl of the love? / Yes, I am a girl."
This full-length song is just the latest installment in what has been a massively viral saga. The original video, which featured Gordon and Trullinger dancing their hearts out in New York City's Oculus building, has accrued over 900,000 likes on TikTok and more than 110 million views on the app formerly known as Twitter.
Gordon, a comedian known for his TikTok sketches, promised a full length version (orignally slated for Aug. 22) as the video blew up. Soon after, two more cuts of the song were released — featuring other women playing the part of Ms. Biljana Electronica, much to chagrin of fans.
Now, the balance in the "Planet of the Bass" universe has seemingly been restored, as fans are praising the return of Trullinger, in her "Oops I Did It Again"-esque costume.
"When the world needed her most, she returned," one commenter on YouTube joked. "There is now truly nothing to be sad."
