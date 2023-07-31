Viral NPC Livestream TikToker Pinkydoll to Release Single Titled ‘Ice Cream So Good’

Pinkydoll, the TikTok creator who went viral for her "NPC" livestreams, is turning to music.
The creator, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, revealed in a TikTok video that she, as a part of a forthcoming collaboration with the clothing retailer giant Fashion Nova, would be a releasing a song titled "Ice Cream So Good" — one of her signature livestream catchphrases.
"Guys, remember when I said last week that I have something big coming up," she teased in the video. "Well guess what, your girl, Pinkydoll gonna collab with Fashion Nova baby."
- The ‘Ice Cream So Good’ TikToker PinkyDoll Makes $7,000 a Day Livestreaming
- What to Know About Pinkydoll, the TikToker Who Has Timbaland As A Top Viewer In Her Livestreams
- NPC Streaming: Everything You Need to Know About the Growing TikTok Trend
- Ohio Plastic Surgeon Loses License for Livestreaming Surgeries on TikTok
Sinon began to blow up on social media earlier this month, when a clip of her livestream went viral. Her "NPC" — or "non-playable character" in a video game — style of video revolves around her saying robotic catchphrases anytime a livestream viewer donates a specific gift, and can be extremely lucrative. Previous reports had the Canadian social media star earning upwards of $7,000 a day.
In her TikTok, she played a short clip of the new single, which features a few of her signature phrases including "yes yes yes," "thank you, doll" and the titular "ice cream so good."
"And by the way, it's just the beginning, because I told you, your girl Pinkydoll is here to stay forever," she said in the video.
Although a specific release date wasn't given, the livestreamer promised that more information would be released soon.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Doja Cat’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Left Singer Tyrese Concerned — See the PhotoEntertainment
- Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA AuctionEntertainment
- Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K for D.C. Metro to Stay Open an Extra Hour After Concert DelayEntertainment
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender IdentityEntertainment
- ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’: Meet Benny Box, Mermaid-Lantis and More New Faces and Places in Season 8 (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul and Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx FieldEntertainment
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment