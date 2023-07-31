Viral NPC Livestream TikToker Pinkydoll to Release Single Titled ‘Ice Cream So Good’ - The Messenger
Viral NPC Livestream TikToker Pinkydoll to Release Single Titled ‘Ice Cream So Good’

The livestreamer, who became well-known for her 'NPC' streams, will collaborate with retailer Fashion Nova on her new song

Charlotte Phillipp
PinkydollPinkydoll/TikTok

Pinkydoll, the TikTok creator who went viral for her "NPC" livestreams, is turning to music.

The creator, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, revealed in a TikTok video that she, as a part of a forthcoming collaboration with the clothing retailer giant Fashion Nova, would be a releasing a song titled "Ice Cream So Good" — one of her signature livestream catchphrases.

"Guys, remember when I said last week that I have something big coming up," she teased in the video. "Well guess what, your girl, Pinkydoll gonna collab with Fashion Nova baby."

Sinon began to blow up on social media earlier this month, when a clip of her livestream went viral. Her "NPC" — or "non-playable character" in a video game — style of video revolves around her saying robotic catchphrases anytime a livestream viewer donates a specific gift, and can be extremely lucrative. Previous reports had the Canadian social media star earning upwards of $7,000 a day.

In her TikTok, she played a short clip of the new single, which features a few of her signature phrases including "yes yes yes," "thank you, doll" and the titular "ice cream so good."

"And by the way, it's just the beginning, because I told you, your girl Pinkydoll is here to stay forever," she said in the video.

Although a specific release date wasn't given, the livestreamer promised that more information would be released soon.

