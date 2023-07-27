Viral ‘I Like Turtles’ Kid Makes an Appearance All Grown Up in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Film Ad

Jonathan Ware still likes turtles — but now it makes a little more sense.

On Thursday, an ad for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film was posted to social media — and to the delight of many, it featured one of YouTube's initial viral sensations.

Ware was just 10 years old in 2007 when he made a quick (awkward) appearance at the Rose Festival in Portland, Oregon, on a local news broadcast with his face painted like a zombie.

The magic occurred when he was asked about it, and he adorably responded: "I like turtles." An internet star was born.

The moment inspired a slew of video remixes, memes and even a Web Redemption on Tosh.0.

Well, Ware is back and now a full-grown man. He made a hilarious appearance in the TMNT ad — his face painted as a zombie, obviously — to make sure viewers knew he stood firm in his affinity for the reptiles.

The reporter may be different, but the TMNT spot is nearly a perfect recreation of the moment that bore an adorable meme star some 16 years ago.