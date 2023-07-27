Viral ‘I Like Turtles’ Kid Makes an Appearance All Grown Up in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Film Ad - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Viral ‘I Like Turtles’ Kid Makes an Appearance All Grown Up in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Film Ad

Jonathan Ware was just 10 years old in 2007 when he made a quick (awkward) appearance on local news that became a meme

Ryan Parker
Zombie Kid still likes turtlesPortland 8/YouTube; TMNT Movie/Twitter

Jonathan Ware still likes turtles — but now it makes a little more sense.

On Thursday, an ad for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film was posted to social media — and to the delight of many, it featured one of YouTube's initial viral sensations.

Ware was just 10 years old in 2007 when he made a quick (awkward) appearance at the Rose Festival in Portland, Oregon, on a local news broadcast with his face painted like a zombie.

The magic occurred when he was asked about it, and he adorably responded: "I like turtles." An internet star was born.

The moment inspired a slew of video remixes, memes and even a Web Redemption on Tosh.0.

Well, Ware is back and now a full-grown man. He made a hilarious appearance in the TMNT ad — his face painted as a zombie, obviously — to make sure viewers knew he stood firm in his affinity for the reptiles.

The reporter may be different, but the TMNT spot is nearly a perfect recreation of the moment that bore an adorable meme star some 16 years ago.

