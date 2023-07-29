Viola Davis Backs Out of Filming New Movie Even With a SAG-AFTRA Strike Waiver
Viola Davis says waiver or no waiver, she doesn't want to cross picket lines. Her upcoming action thriller G20 was recently issued a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to continue on during the strike because while it is going to be distributed by Amazon, it is entirely produced by indie company MRC.
The union has issued waivers to independent companies that have agreed to its terms, but some stars have expressed anger that any productions are allowed to continue at all.
Sarah Silverman released a three-minute Instagram video in which she called out actors for "scabbing" on productions with waivers, and now Deadline reports that Davis is choosing not to begin production even with a waiver.
“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” she said in a statement to Deadline. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”
G20 will star Davis as the president of the United States who has to deal with a terrorist attack on the annual G20 summit. The movie is just one of dozens of projects listed on SAG-AFTRA's website that have been given permission to continue during the strike, including productions starring stars like Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega and Matthew McConaughey.
In Silverman's rant, she pointed out that even if a film is made by independent companies, it still has to sell to streamers that have not agreed to the union's terms. "I feel f---ing pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something. There are like 40 movies being made right now," she said. "Movie stars are making movies because they're independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we're asking for."
Production on G20 had not yet begun, and will now likely not start until the strikes are over. Davis is the first star to publicly say she will not film despite the waiver, so other stars are likely to follow her lead.
