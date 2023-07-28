WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Underwent Massive, 4-Hour Spinal Surgery - The Messenger
Entertainment.
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Underwent Massive, 4-Hour Spinal Surgery

The 77-year-old WWE chairman had a successful spinal procedure last week and is now in recovery

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is on the mend after major surgery, The Messenger confirms.

McMahon underwent a four-hour, massive spinal surgery last week and is currently recovering, TMZ Sports first reported.

McMahon last appeared on WWE television in June 2022, just days after he announced he would be stepping down as CEO and chairman in the midst of an ongoing misconduct investigation. He officially retired from the position in July.

In January, however, it was announced that McMahon would return as executive chairman of the company. For the time being, however, his role has remained strictly off-camera.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four different women over the course of 16 years to suppress accusations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. 

McMahon issued a statement at the time regarding the investigation, saying, "I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

A few months after returning to his WWE perch, McMahon sold the company to Endeavor Group Holdings, merging with UFC to create a $21 billion mega-power.

"Together, we will be a $21-plus billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity," McMahon said in a statement at the time. "The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands."

