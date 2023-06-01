The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Vimeo Announces Shut Down of All TV Apps

    The Vimeo app will no longer be available on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku devices after June 27

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US video-sharing website Vimeo logo application on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images) MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty

    Vimeo will soon no longer be available from your TV.

    The video hosting service announced on its website Thursday that its apps for television — including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku devices — will not be supported after June 27.

    "That means we will remove the TV apps from the app stores and we will not publish any new releases, security updates, or provide technical support for TV apps," Vimeo wrote in a statement.

    The company also noted that rather than focusing on its TV apps and competing with sites like YouTube, it is shifting its focus to helping creatives and businesses "make and market amazing, impactful videos."

    Read More

    "We strive to provide our users with a best-in-class playback and live streaming experience that's optimized across devices, geographies, bandwidth, and network performance," the statement read. "Occasionally, we retire legacy products and features that are no longer consistent with our standards. We believe that our users looking to view Vimeo videos will receive a better ongoing experience by casting via our mobile app, enabling customers to enjoy Vimeo content on their TV."

    This is not Vimeo's first major action after its revenue fell 4 percent from last year. In January, the company announced that it would lay off 11 percent of its full-time workforce. CEO Anjali Sud wrote in a public memo to its staff at the time that "This was a very hard decision that impacts each of us deeply."

    She continued, "It is also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company, operating with the necessary discipline in an uncertain economic environment. It positions us to both invest in our growth priorities and be sustainably profitable while continuing to innovate to bring the power of video to every business in the world."

    Vimeo can still be screened on TVs by using the site's iOS and Android apps or viewing the site in-browser and casting via Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.