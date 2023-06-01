Vimeo Announces Shut Down of All TV Apps

Vimeo will soon no longer be available from your TV.

The video hosting service announced on its website Thursday that its apps for television — including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku devices — will not be supported after June 27.

"That means we will remove the TV apps from the app stores and we will not publish any new releases, security updates, or provide technical support for TV apps," Vimeo wrote in a statement.

The company also noted that rather than focusing on its TV apps and competing with sites like YouTube, it is shifting its focus to helping creatives and businesses "make and market amazing, impactful videos."

"We strive to provide our users with a best-in-class playback and live streaming experience that's optimized across devices, geographies, bandwidth, and network performance," the statement read. "Occasionally, we retire legacy products and features that are no longer consistent with our standards. We believe that our users looking to view Vimeo videos will receive a better ongoing experience by casting via our mobile app, enabling customers to enjoy Vimeo content on their TV."

This is not Vimeo's first major action after its revenue fell 4 percent from last year. In January, the company announced that it would lay off 11 percent of its full-time workforce. CEO Anjali Sud wrote in a public memo to its staff at the time that "This was a very hard decision that impacts each of us deeply."

She continued, "It is also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company, operating with the necessary discipline in an uncertain economic environment. It positions us to both invest in our growth priorities and be sustainably profitable while continuing to innovate to bring the power of video to every business in the world."

Vimeo can still be screened on TVs by using the site's iOS and Android apps or viewing the site in-browser and casting via Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast.