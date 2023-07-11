‘The View’ Alum Raven-Symoné Says Being on a Live Show Inhibited Her From Having ‘Full Conversations’ With People (Exclusive)
The former talk show host and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, spoke to The Messenger about their new podcast 'The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda'
Raven-Symoné is opening up about her talk show past and how it's helped her prepare for her and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's new podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.
"The last time people really heard my opinions, I was on a stage where I was only allowed a couple seconds at a time to come off the dome with something on live television and not have anybody help me explain it better, but to combat me with their thoughts right after," the View alum tells The Messenger.
The Disney actress adds: "I got into some controversy with things that I said, but if somebody would've had a further conversation, they would've not only taught me why something was incorrect or things of that nature, I too would've learned, and we would've had a full conversation."
Raven-Symoné – who served as a co-host on The View from June 2015 to October 2016 – went on to detail how she's using the knowledge she learned from her talk show days as a tool to make her podcast successful.
- Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda ‘Have Talked’ About Starting a Family, but Have ‘a Lot of Stuff Going On’ (Exclusive)
- Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby No. 2
- It’s a Boy! Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Reveal Name and Sex of Baby No. 2
- Dave Coulier Admits He Never Watched ‘Full House’ Until Launching New Podcast ‘Full House Rewind’ (Exclusive)
"Pretty much, it taught me how to keep a conversation going. It taught me how important it is to allow the other person to speak their truth, but ask a question and hear things that they're saying and ask questions on top of that, even if it's not to the script of what you are supposed to be asking," she says. "It taught me how important it is to keep the audience engaged."
Though the Raven's Home star has already locked in an impressive roster of A-list celebs to appear on the podcast – including Keke Palmer, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato and Jojo Siwa – there's a group of gals both Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday would love to have on.
"I would have all the [View] co-hosts on," she says. "That's Miranda's cup of tea, though. She's the one who books the majority of the guests, so I run everything by her."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment