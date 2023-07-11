Raven-Symoné is opening up about her talk show past and how it's helped her prepare for her and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's new podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.

"The last time people really heard my opinions, I was on a stage where I was only allowed a couple seconds at a time to come off the dome with something on live television and not have anybody help me explain it better, but to combat me with their thoughts right after," the View alum tells The Messenger.

The Disney actress adds: "I got into some controversy with things that I said, but if somebody would've had a further conversation, they would've not only taught me why something was incorrect or things of that nature, I too would've learned, and we would've had a full conversation."

Raven-Symoné – who served as a co-host on The View from June 2015 to October 2016 – went on to detail how she's using the knowledge she learned from her talk show days as a tool to make her podcast successful.

"Pretty much, it taught me how to keep a conversation going. It taught me how important it is to allow the other person to speak their truth, but ask a question and hear things that they're saying and ask questions on top of that, even if it's not to the script of what you are supposed to be asking," she says. "It taught me how important it is to keep the audience engaged."

Though the Raven's Home star has already locked in an impressive roster of A-list celebs to appear on the podcast – including Keke Palmer, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato and Jojo Siwa – there's a group of gals both Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday would love to have on.

"I would have all the [View] co-hosts on," she says. "That's Miranda's cup of tea, though. She's the one who books the majority of the guests, so I run everything by her."