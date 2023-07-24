Victoria Beckham Sparks Spice Girls Reunion Rumors After Karaoke Night With Husband David - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Victoria Beckham Sparks Spice Girls Reunion Rumors After Karaoke Night With Husband David

'Warming up the vocals in Miami,' Posh Spice wrote on TikTok after singing a Spice Girls favorite

Mike Vulpo
Victoria Beckham and Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham celebrate Lionel Messi’s new MLS club. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham just spiced up those rumors.

For any and all music fans hoping for a Spice Girls reunion, Posh Spice certainly got followers talking when she had a karaoke night in Miami this weekend.

As seen on TikTok, Beckham grabbed the mic and started singing "Say You'll Be There" at an undisclosed bar in the 305.

"Just a casual night out in Miami!" she wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Check out my tik tok to see the full performance. No really, I did not drink that much."

While fans soaked up every moment of Beckham singing a classic Spice Girls hit, her caption has some wondering if this is just the beginning.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami," she shared on TikTok before adding the whisper emoji. "More to come." 

The Spice Girls, which also includes Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, last toured in 2019 without Beckham. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Beckham said she was hesitant to commit to performing again with the group.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she told host Andy Cohen in October. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

For now, Beckham and Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham are celebrating Lionel Messi's new MLS club.

Over the weekend, Messi made his debut with Inter Miami as they beat Cruz Azul. The game was attended by many celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Marc Anthony and LeBron James.

"Work hard play hard!" the "Wannabe" singer shared on Instagram. "Wow!! What a night celebrating with friends in Miami!!!! I love you @davidbeckham x." 

