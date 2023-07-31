Vegan Raw Food Influencer Reportedly Died of Malnourishment

Raw vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has allegedly "died of malnourishment" according to local reports.

The influencer, who was originally from Moscow but was staying in Sri Lanka, and worried friends by her appearance, according the story from a Russian outlet that was originally reported on by the Post.

Samsonova lived on and promoted a raw vegan diet, which including eating foods — mainly fruits and vegetables — cooked below a certain temperature and not processed. According to her Instagram, the food stylist ate mainly local Southeast Asian fruits, such as durian and jackfruit.

"A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already had an exhausted appearance, swollen legs," one of the influencers friends said in a translated version of the website. "They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket [Thailand], I was horrified."

Zhanna Samsonova Zhanna Samsonova/Instagram

The Russian news outlet RTVI reported that Samsonova was seeking treatment and a death certificate or cause of death has yet to be issued. The outlet said the influencer's mom looked at her diet "negatively," but said Samsonova did not complain about her health to her mom.

It seems like those around her did, however. "I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t have time," the unnamed friend continued.

Samsonova's friends have also confirmed her death via social media. The Instagram user @astralprojection simply wrote "RIP Zhanna D'Art" alongside a photo of the influencer.

"We will always remember you," he wrote.